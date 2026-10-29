Orelsan sparked a heated controversy by associating “fascists” with those who eat pork and listen to Michel Sardou. In a song performed on stage, the rapper also claims to be the opposite of CNews. By choosing eating habits and musical tastes shared by millions of French people to caricature his political opponents, the artist engages in a particularly contemptuous generalization. This statement has sparked accusations of racism and raises a question: in the name of fighting the far right, can one stigmatize part of the population in this way?

“They want to eat pork and sing Sardou”: Orelsan slips up on stage

During a concert on October 27 at Arkéa Arena near Bordeaux, Orelsan performed an unreleased track titled XXX, in which he expresses his rejection of the far right. The rapper states: “I don’t want fascists listening to me. Basically, I’m the opposite of CNews.” He continues: “They want to eat pork and sing Sardou.”

The comparison is vile. To describe those he calls “fascists,” Orelsan does not cite any political program, extremist statement, or discriminatory behavior. He chooses two ordinary references from French society: pork consumption and Michel Sardou’s songs.

In other words, the rapper associates far-right ideology with practices that concern millions of people across all political sensitivities. A particularly crude shortcut that turns eating and cultural habits into supposed signs of ideological affiliation.

Eating pork would therefore have become condemnable?

This is undoubtedly the most questionable, even totally racist, reference in this statement. Pork holds an important place in French gastronomy, from ham to sausage, including many regional specialties. Its consumption says absolutely nothing about a person’s political convictions.

Why does Orelsan specifically choose this food to characterize “fascists”? The question is all the more sensitive since pork is forbidden by dietary laws in Islam and Judaism and is regularly instrumentalized in identity debates.

By using this marker, the rapper contributes to politicizing a perfectly ordinary dietary practice. He thus gives the impression that certain French traditions have become suspicious and that merely appreciating them would place someone in a disgraceful political category.

The approach is particularly contradictory coming from an artist who intends to denounce racism. Fighting prejudice by resorting to cultural stereotypes oneself is a curious way to defend tolerance.

Michel Sardou turned into a symbol of “fascists”: contempt for millions of French people

The reference to Michel Sardou is just as revealing. With over 50 years of career, tens of millions of records sold, and songs known by several generations, the singer belongs to the French musical heritage. At 79, Michel Sardou recently announced that his voice no longer allows him to sing and definitively rules out a return to the stage⁠.

Listening to Les Lacs du Connemara, La Maladie d’amour or Je vais t’aimer obviously has no particular political meaning. Sardou’s audience includes French people of all generations, social backgrounds, and sensitivities.

Certainly, the singer has regularly sparked controversies with some of his positions and several of his songs. But that does not turn his admirers into far-right activists.

By using Sardou as a political scarecrow, Orelsan targets much more than a singer. He caricatures a French popular culture and its fans, as if appreciating a traditional musical repertoire constituted an ideological fault.

This way of assigning political labels based on cultural tastes reflects a contempt difficult to reconcile with the tolerance discourse the rapper intends to defend.

CNews, pork, and Sardou: three references combined in the same generalization

Orelsan also claims to be “the opposite of CNews”, placing the news channel in the same political opposition as the “fascists,” before mentioning pork and Michel Sardou.

The artist is free to criticize CNews and its editorial line. He is also free to reject far-right ideas. But watching a TV channel, eating pork, or listening to a popular singer does not in itself constitute proof of adherence to an ideology.

The problem lies in the accumulation of these references. In a few words, Orelsan builds a caricature of his political opponents based on cultural and dietary practices widely spread in the French population.

The rest of his song mentions the “dirty racists”, confirming that his declared target is racism. But this intention does not make his shortcuts any less questionable. By confusing racist behaviors with ordinary tastes and habits, the rapper himself blurs the message he claims to defend.

Accusations of racism and a controversy over contempt for French traditions

The video was shared on X, where Orelsan’s lyrics sparked outraged reactions.

Orelsan’s lyrics indeed rely on dietary and cultural stereotypes whose use to designate “fascists” deserves particularly strong criticism.

The irony is overwhelming for the rapper here: Orelsan intends to denounce those who lock individuals into categories but uses shortcuts himself to represent people whose opinions he rejects. The approach is all the more clumsy as it touches habits shared by a vast part of the population.

Orelsan gives lessons on tolerance while multiplying clichés

The rapper is no stranger to controversy. In the late 2000s, his song Sale Pute sparked a major controversy due to violent lyrics towards women. Orelsan then defended the fictional dimension of his writing, and the legal proceedings initiated around his texts ultimately concluded in his favor.

This time, the controversy concerns cultural contempt and political generalizations. By wanting to display his opposition to “fascists,” Orelsan chose to associate the far right with pork consumption and Michel Sardou, two references that obviously do not determine anyone’s opinions.

What is most striking remains the ease with which an artist can claim to defend open-mindedness while reducing part of society to clichés. The fight against racism deserves better than caricatures about what French people eat, listen to, or watch on television.

Pork is not a ballot, Michel Sardou is not a party card, and cultural tastes are not proof of fascism. By choosing to associate them with “fascists,” Orelsan mainly demonstrated the limits of a political discourse that claims to fight prejudice by creating new ones.