Ligue 1: PSG wins in Nice but loses Désiré Doué, stretchered off in tears

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Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-2 victory away to OGC Nice on Saturday in the 11th round of Ligue 1. After conceding a goal in the 8th minute, the Parisians turned the game around thanks to goals from Senny Mayulu and Désiré Doué, before Ferran Torres added a late winner. However, the win was overshadowed by an injury to Désiré Doué, who hurt his right knee and was stretchered off in tears before halftime. The images caused considerable concern at PSG.

Nice strikes early, PSG turns the game around in two minutes

At the Allianz Riviera, Nice opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Following an attack initiated by Sofiane Diop, Jonathan Clauss set up Mohammed Amoura, who beat Matvey Safonov with a low, right-footed shot across goal.

Trailing 1-0, PSG gradually established their territorial dominance. In the 27th minute, a handball by Xavier Mandza in the Nice penalty area led referee Jérôme Brisard to award a penalty after a VAR review.

Senny Mayulu converted it in the 31st minute and brought the two teams level.

Barely a minute later, the Parisians struck again. After Maghnes Akliouche won the ball back, Fabián Ruiz played Achraf Hakimi down the right flank. The Moroccan delivered a cross to the far post, where Désiré Doué, unmarked, had only to tap it in with his right foot.

In the space of two minutes, PSG went from 0-1 to 2-1.

Désiré Doué collapses in the 40th minute: very worrying images

The match took a worrying turn a few minutes later. In the 40th minute, while shielding the ball under pressure from Sofiane Diop, Désiré Doué landed awkwardly. His right knee appeared to buckle, without any direct contact with his opponent.

The French international immediately collapses on the pitch and screams in pain. Play is stopped and the PSG medical staff attend to him.

Unable to continue the match, the 21-year-old player was eventually stretchered off, in tears. His teammates, visibly concerned, watched him being taken away.

Luis Enrique was forced to make a change in the 44th minute and brought on Ferran Torres in his place.

The circumstances of the injury, particularly the lack of direct contact and the movement of the knee, raise concerns about a potentially serious injury. However, no precise medical diagnosis has yet been confirmed. Therefore, it is impossible at this stage to confirm whether the ligaments are affected or to determine the player's period of unavailability.

Medical examinations should determine the exact nature of his injury.

After his dental injury with the French national team, another blow for Doué

This new injury comes just nine days after a spectacular incident involving the French team against Italy on November 12.

Désiré Doué was struck in the face by an elbow from Davide Frattesi, dislodging an incisor tooth. He subsequently had to withdraw from the French national team's match against Turkey , also due to discomfort in his right hamstring.

Despite these physical problems, Luis Enrique deemed him fit to return to competition against Nice and started him in his attack.

Paris Saint-Germain already has to deal with the serious injury of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against FC Barcelona on October 20.

A possible prolonged unavailability of Désiré Doué would therefore constitute another significant absence for the Parisian squad.

Ferran Torres scores, Nice pulls one back in stoppage time

Despite Doué's departure, PSG maintained their lead for much of the second half.

In the 61st minute, Luis Enrique brought on Ousmane Dembélé for Senny Mayulu. Willian Pacho also replaced Nuno Mendes, before Mika Godts came on for Maghnes Akliouche.

In the 65th minute, the Parisians thought they had won a second penalty after a handball by Axel Witsel, but the decision was overturned, as the ball had gone out of bounds before the action.

PSG finally extended their lead in the 85th minute. Ferran Torres, assisted by Ousmane Dembélé, scored PSG's third goal with a right-footed shot inside the Nice penalty area.

Nice refused to give up and pulled a goal back in the 95th minute thanks to Ali Abdi, assisted by Jonathan Clauss. The score remained unchanged, and the Parisians left the Allianz Riviera with all three points.

PSG remains top of the table, but Doué's health is a cause for concern.

Thanks to this victory, PSG brings its total to 26 points after eleven matchdays and retains first place in Ligue 1. Nice remains on 17 points after this fourth defeat of the season.

But for the club from the capital, the focus is now on Désiré Doué.

PSG are scheduled to face AS Roma on Wednesday, November 25th in the Champions League. The participation of the French international in this match appears extremely uncertain given the circumstances of his injury.

The club is now awaiting the results of medical examinations to determine the severity of his right knee injury and any potential consequences for the rest of his season.