Ligue 1 - Matchday 10: OM wins at Lens and climbs to 4th, PSG remains leader

Olympique de Marseille secured a valuable victory on RC Lens’ pitch (2-1) this Sunday, closing the 10th matchday of Ligue 1. Thanks to a late goal by Keyliane Abdallah, the Marseillais recorded their fifth consecutive league win and moved up to fourth place. Paris Saint-Germain retains the lead with 23 points, ahead of Lille and Paris FC. Lyon lost at Brest, while Monaco was held to a draw by Le Mans.

Marseille opens the scoring in the 2nd minute, Thauvin equalizes

OM starts the match perfectly at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. In the 2nd minute, Amine Gouiri scores to give the Marseillais the lead. Lens reacts and manages to equalize in the 20th minute thanks to Florian Thauvin, a former OM player. Both teams head to the locker rooms tied 1-1.

In the second half, Lens pushes to take the lead, but Marseille resists. In the 78th minute, Bruno Genesio brings on Keyliane Abdallah for Amine Harit. Four minutes later, the young striker capitalizes on a ball cleared after a Gouiri attempt and scores from close range. OM regains the lead in the 82nd minute and holds on until the final whistle.

With this victory, Marseille now totals 18 points and is two points behind Paris FC, third place. Lens, defeated for the fifth time in ten matchdays, sits in eleventh place with 13 points.

Lille takes second place, Lyon loses at Brest

LOSC made a good move by winning at Rennes (2-1). Lille now has 21 points and occupies second place, two points behind PSG. Paris FC completes the podium with 20 points after their win at Auxerre (1-0).

Olympique Lyonnais lost at Brest (2-0) and remains fifth with 17 points. Nice, victorious at Angers (2-0), has the same total. Monaco drew at Le Mans (1-1), conceding an equalizer in the 90th minute.

PSG kept first place by beating Troyes (1-0) on Saturday. Toulouse opened the matchday on Friday by defeating Strasbourg (3-1), while Lorient won at Le Havre (2-0).

All results from Ligue 1 matchday 10

The day started Friday with Toulouse’s victory over Strasbourg (3-1). On Saturday, Paris FC won at Auxerre (1-0), while PSG defeated Troyes by the same score (1-0).

On Sunday, Lille won at Rennes (2-1), Nice triumphed at Angers (2-0), Brest beat Lyon (2-0), and Lorient took three points at Le Havre (2-0). Monaco shared points with Le Mans (1-1), before Marseille’s victory at Lens (2-1) closed the day.

Ligue 1 standings after matchday 10

Paris Saint-Germain remains leader with 23 points and a goal difference of +12. Lille holds second place with 21 points (+7), ahead of Paris FC, third with 20 points (+7). Marseille climbs to fourth with 18 points (+8), ahead of Lyon, fifth with 17 points (+6), and Nice, sixth also with 17 points (+3).

Monaco is seventh with 16 points (+2), followed by Rennes, eighth with 16 points (0). Brest is ninth with 15 points (+6), ahead of Lorient, tenth with 15 points (+1). Lens is eleventh with 13 points (+2), just ahead of Toulouse, twelfth with 13 points (+1).

Strasbourg is thirteenth with 10 points (-4), ahead of Auxerre, fourteenth with 10 points (-11). Le Mans is fifteenth with 8 points (-7), followed by Angers, sixteenth with 8 points (-10), and Troyes, seventeenth with 8 points (-10). Le Havre is last with only 2 points and a goal difference of -13.

PSG maintains its lead before the international break

Paris Saint-Germain finishes this 10th matchday with a two-point lead over Lille and three over Paris FC. Marseille, fourth, is five points behind the leader, but their streak of five consecutive wins allows them to come within two points of the podium.

At the bottom of the table, Le Havre remains last with only two points and no wins in ten matches. Troyes occupies the first relegation spot with eight points, while Angers is in the playoff position with the same total.

Ligue 1 will resume on Friday, November 20 after the international break. Marseille will host Le Mans on Sunday, November 22, while Lille will welcome Lyon the day before.