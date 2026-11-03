Kylian Mbappé paid tribute this Tuesday to Jesús de Miguel, the Spanish forward of CD Tenerife, who died at only 30 years old after a terrible collision with the opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second division match. The French international of Real Madrid posted a message on Instagram to express his sadness, a few hours after the announcement of the player’s death.

« An immense sadness, there are no words »

In a story published on his Instagram account, Kylian Mbappé addressed a final message to Jesús de Miguel: « Mucha tristeza, no hay palabras, descansa en paz. », which in French means: « An immense sadness, there are no words. Rest in peace. » A sober tribute from the French star, who wished to honor the memory of the Spanish footballer.

Real Madrid also expressed its sadness in an official statement, offering condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, his teammates, and the entire CD Tenerife. FC Barcelona joined the tributes, despite the historic rivalry between the two clubs.

A terrible accident that cost Jesús de Miguel his life

The tragedy occurred Monday evening during the match between Tenerife and FC Andorra. In the final minutes of the game, with the score at 2-2, Jesús de Miguel was violently struck by the opposing goalkeeper, Jesús Owono, who had come out of his area to try to clear a deep ball. Hit in the upper body by the keeper’s knee, the forward collapsed on the pitch and lost consciousness.

Victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest, the player was resuscitated before being transferred to the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital. His neurological condition worsened overnight. CD Tenerife announced his death this Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., causing immense emotion in Spanish football.