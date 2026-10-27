VIDEO – Ballon d’Or, Bertrand Latour slams Mbappé: “He was able to make people believe that Africa was an important continent for him to win the Ballon d’Or”

Bertrand Latour did not mince his words about Kylian Mbappé. After the French forward’s second place in the Ballon d’Or 2026, won by Harry Kane, the Canal+ journalist delivered a particularly harsh critique of the Real Madrid player. He accused him of trying to influence the voting outcome, making multiple statements, and sacrificing certain friendships in his quest for the individual trophy.

« I am glad the jurors did not give in to a star’s whim »

On Canal+, Bertrand Latour expressed satisfaction at seeing Kylian Mbappé fail once again in his pursuit of the Ballon d’Or. The journalist considered that the French international had exerted excessive pressure around his candidacy, to the point of turning this individual award into an obsession.

« I am glad the jurors did not give in to a star’s whim. He forced the issue; it had never happened before in history that someone forced so much », he said, openly accusing Mbappé of trying to influence the vote.

For Bertrand Latour, this attitude contrasts with what is expected from a player who aims to win football’s most prestigious individual award. The journalist believes that sporting performances and collective trophies should be enough to convince voters.

« He was able to say that Africa was an important continent for him to win the Ballon d’Or »

Bertrand Latour also criticized Kylian Mbappé’s communication, notably his statements regarding the African continent. He accused the French forward of making multiple statements aimed at charming voters and boosting his international popularity.

« He was able to say that Africa was an important continent for him to win the Ballon d’Or… He has been there 4 times in his life, to go once to Cameroon. The only interview he hasn’t done is Le Journal de Mickey in France », he joked.

The journalist thus attacked the player’s media strategy, considering that his media presence had taken an excessive place in the Ballon d’Or campaign.

« Don’t mess up with your friends you’ve had for 10 years for a Ballon d’Or »

Bertrand Latour’s criticism took on an even more personal dimension when he mentioned Kylian Mbappé’s relationships with his entourage. The journalist reproached him for letting his individual ambitions affect old friendships, without publicly specifying, in the reported remarks, the people he was referring to.

« The presidential election is in 2027, football is on the field. Win matches, trophies, be appreciated by your teammates, have class, don’t mess up with your friends you’ve had for 10 years for a Ballon d’Or when you haven’t won anything this season », he asserted.

A direct attack on Mbappé’s behavior, whom Bertrand Latour accuses of caring more about his personal reward than his collective record. The journalist also referenced the 2027 presidential election to denounce what he considers a disproportionate communication campaign.

« It’s a robbery »: Bertrand Latour believes Lamine Yamal deserved second place more

Bertrand Latour did not limit himself to criticizing Kylian Mbappé’s attitude. He also contested his ranking, considering that the Real Madrid forward did not even deserve to finish second in the Ballon d’Or 2026.

« He is a major player, he scores 40 goals a year, in the end he will get it if he wins trophies. Here he forced for nothing, he is second and I don’t even understand that he is ahead of Lamine Yamal. It’s a robbery for me », he declared.

The journalist continued by stating that Mbappé’s communication may have played in his favor: « If he hadn’t forced, I think he wouldn’t even be on the podium. »

Another disappointment for Mbappé

Despite his individual performances with Real Madrid and the French national team, Kylian Mbappé failed to win the Ballon d’Or 2026. His second place confirms that he remains among the best players in the world, but his personal statistics were not enough to earn him the coveted trophy.

At 27, the captain of Les Bleus will have to wait longer to obtain this reward. And Bertrand Latour sent him a clear message: to win the Ballon d’Or, he will have to win titles, convince on the field, and stop, according to him, trying to influence the vote through a media campaign.