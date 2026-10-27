Kylian Mbappé issued an apology this Tuesday following the intense controversy sparked in China by his remarks about Mao Zedong, whom he had called a « Chinese dictator ». The Real Madrid forward and captain of the French national team expressed regret after losing several advertising contracts. The matter took on political and commercial dimensions, even prompting a reaction from the Chinese government.

« I am truly sorry »: Kylian Mbappé’s apology

In a statement published in French, English, and Chinese, Kylian Mbappé addressed the remarks that sparked the controversy. The player acknowledged having made a misstep when commenting on a humorous montage associating his face with that of Mao Zedong, founder of the People’s Republic of China.

The Frenchman stated: « I now understand that this hurt many people in China and within the Chinese community worldwide. » He also clarified that his statements were not intended to offend the Chinese population.

The captain of Les Bleus continued by directly apologizing to those offended by his remarks: « I apologize to all those whom my words have hurt. » He concluded his statement by affirming: « I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am truly sorry. »

A joke about Mao Zedong at the origin of the scandal

The controversy broke out on Monday, October 26, after a video excerpt from the Chinese social media of the show The Bridge was shared. In this recording made several months earlier, Kylian Mbappé discussed humorous montages made with his face, notably those depicting him as historical figures.

When asked about the montage that amused him the most, the player mentioned one of a « Chinese dictator ». The image in question depicted Mao Zedong, the communist leader who founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and governed the country until his death in 1976.

These statements triggered a wave of criticism on Chinese social networks, where many users denounced an offense to a central historical figure of the regime. The controversy caused by Kylian Mbappé’s remarks on Mao Zedong quickly had commercial consequences. Several major Chinese companies immediately decided to terminate their partnerships with the footballer.

Three Chinese companies ended their contracts with Mbappé

The commercial consequences were immediate. Dongpeng, a major Chinese beverage manufacturer, announced it was ending its collaboration with Kylian Mbappé. The company cited behaviors likely to harm national sentiments and stated it applies a zero-tolerance policy.

Dairy giant Mengniu also announced the termination of its partnership with the French international. Milkground, a brand specializing in cheese products and controlled by Mengniu, made a similar decision. The three companies had associated their image with that of the player in advertising campaigns aimed at the Chinese market.

The controversy also affected the Frenchman’s new equipment supplier, the Swiss group On, whose stock fell on Wall Street amid the controversy. The exact amounts of the terminated advertising contracts have not been officially disclosed.

Beijing reacts, Chinese television sanctions the player

The matter went beyond social networks and commercial relations. Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, publicly responded to Mbappé’s remarks, stating that declarations harming the feelings of the Chinese people naturally provoke opposition from Chinese society.

Chinese public television CCTV also suspended the broadcast of Liga matches involving the Real Madrid player, while promotional content related to him was removed. The Chinese platform Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote, condemned his remarks and announced the removal of old advertising posts. It specified that its commercial partnership with Mbappé had already ended in 2024.

The Spanish football league also reacted. Its president, Javier Tebas, expressed regret regarding the Frenchman’s remarks and apologized to those who may have been offended.

Apologies the day after his Ballon d’Or defeat

This controversy comes the day after another disappointment for Kylian Mbappé. On Monday night in London, the Real Madrid forward finished second in the 2026 Ballon d’Or, won by Harry Kane. The Frenchman, who hoped to win the individual trophy for the first time, appeared particularly affected by his defeat.

In less than 24 hours, the captain of Les Bleus experienced both a sporting disappointment and the termination of several commercial contracts in one of the world’s most important advertising markets. His public apology constitutes his first official response to the Chinese controversy. It remains to be seen whether this mea culpa will be enough to calm anger in China and convince his commercial partners to reverse their decisions.