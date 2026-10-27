The controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappé in China now threatens the economic interests of Real Madrid. After the termination of several advertising contracts of the player, the Spanish club could in turn suffer the consequences of his remarks about Mao Zedong. Calls for boycotts are multiplying, notably against products bearing the French player’s image, while China represents a particularly important commercial market for the Madrid giant.

Up to 15% of Real Madrid’s international merchandising comes from China

The consequences of this affair could far exceed Kylian Mbappé’s personal contracts. According to figures reported this Tuesday, China would represent between 10 and 15% of Real Madrid’s international merchandising activity. A considerable proportion for a club whose commercial strategy relies on the sale of merchandise worldwide.

The Chinese market holds an essential place in Real Madrid’s international development. The club benefits from a large community of supporters there and markets its jerseys, equipment, and numerous official products. A drop in purchases linked to the controversy could therefore directly affect its commercial revenues.

Mbappé’s jersey directly threatened by boycott calls

The problem is all the more serious for Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappé is among its main commercial attractions. The jersey of the French team captain is presented as the club’s best-selling, making his image an important element of Madrid’s merchandising strategy.

However, calls to boycott official products bearing his name are now circulating on Chinese social networks. Some internet users are demanding a halt to purchases of jerseys and products associated with the French forward following his statements about Mao Zedong.

If this movement results in a drop in sales, the financial consequences could directly affect Real Madrid. The club commercially exploits the image of its players within its activities and partnership agreements. The controversy around its main star thus represents a risk to its revenues, even though no quantified decrease in sales has yet been communicated.

The controversy has already led to concrete decisions in China. Three companies, Dongpeng, Mengniu, and Milkground, announced on Tuesday the immediate termination of their contracts with Kylian Mbappé. The companies denounced statements that hurt Chinese national sentiments.

The platform RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu, announced the removal of former promotional content related to the footballer. It specified that its commercial partnership with him ended on December 31, 2024. The French player’s account, which gathered about 1.1 million followers, was also targeted by a wave of hostile comments.

The economic repercussions also affected his Swiss equipment supplier On, whose stock fell on the stock market amid the controversy. The affair now goes beyond the player’s Chinese advertising contracts.

La Liga also affected by Chinese anger

Spanish football has also been drawn into the controversy. Chinese public television CCTV announced the suspension of La Liga broadcasts, the championship in which Kylian Mbappé plays with Real Madrid.

The Spanish League quickly distanced itself from the player’s statements, expressing regret over the offense felt by Chinese supporters. It also emphasized that the Frenchman’s remarks were made personally and did not represent his official position.

This television decision adds an additional dimension to the crisis, as the consequences now affect the visibility of the Spanish championship in the Chinese market.

Will Mbappé’s apologies be enough to calm Chinese anger?

Faced with the scale of the controversy, Kylian Mbappé publicly apologized this Tuesday. The French captain acknowledged having made clumsy remarks when referring to a photomontage associating his face with that of Mao Zedong, whom he called a “Chinese dictator”.

In a statement released in several languages, the forward said: “I now understand that this hurt many people in China and within the Chinese community worldwide.” He also stated: “I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history and I am sincerely sorry.”

These apologies were made while the first commercial sanctions had already been imposed. For Real Madrid, the question now is whether Chinese consumer anger will sustainably extend to the club’s official products.

At this stage, no partnership termination directly involving Real Madrid has been announced due to this affair. But between boycott calls, removal of promotional content, and sanctions against the player, the commercial risk now also concerns his employer. The amount of potential losses will depend on the evolution of sales in the Chinese market.