It’s the end of a historic collaboration in world football. McDonald’s has decided not to renew its sponsorship contract with FIFA, ending a 32-year partnership with the World Cup. The American fast-food giant, present alongside the competition since 1994, is turning the page after a disappointing advertising campaign during the 2026 World Cup.

A historic partnership ending after the 2026 World Cup

McDonald’s will no longer be a sponsor of the Football World Cup. The American brand has decided to end its association with FIFA, which began at the 1994 World Cup held in the United States. Its current contract, which notably covered the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s World Cup, will not be extended beyond this year.

For more than three decades, the famous golden arches have accompanied the biggest international football competitions. McDonald’s was among FIFA’s historic commercial partners, alongside major multinationals investing significant sums to associate their image with the most watched sporting event on the planet.

This decision marks an important shift in the group’s advertising strategy, just months after the 2026 World Cup for which McDonald’s had deployed considerable promotional resources.

A massive advertising campaign in over 110 countries

For the 2026 World Cup, hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, McDonald’s launched the largest advertising campaign in its history around a World Cup. Created by the agency Wieden+Kennedy New York, the campaign was deployed in over 110 countries.

In France, the brand notably offered special menus and collectible cups featuring several football legends: David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Lamine Yamal, Son Heung-min, and Christian Pulisic, paired with Grimace, one of McDonald’s iconic characters.

The campaign also included 23 Squishmallows plush toys to collect in Happy Meals internationally, as well as various promotional operations aimed at attracting supporters to restaurants during the competition.

Despite this exceptional mobilization, commercial results did not meet the group’s ambitions.

McDonald’s acknowledges results below expectations

During the presentation of the second quarter 2026 financial results, Ian Borden, McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer, acknowledged the limits of this campaign. According to him, the World Cup campaign had “supported activity and generated strong enthusiasm within the network”, but it had also “underperformed compared to our expectations”.

This disappointment influenced the group’s strategic thinking, as its growth was simultaneously slowing in the American market. Despite advertising investments and promotional offers, McDonald’s did not achieve the expected commercial results.

The company therefore decided to revise its marketing priorities, now favoring campaigns where it directly controls the characters, concepts, and content.

McDonald’s now wants to prioritize its own brands

The American group aims to reduce its dependence on major sporting events and external licenses to better highlight its own commercial universes.

This new direction should notably allow McDonald’s to develop advertising operations around its historic characters, products, and original campaigns, rather than dedicating a significant part of its budget to sponsorship rights.

In France, McDonald’s had nevertheless multiplied commercial operations around football, even offering a free DAZN subscription with the purchase of a Golden Ligue 1 menu. This initiative demonstrated the importance the chain placed on its association with the country’s most popular sport.

Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s Global Marketing Director, nevertheless wished to salute the historic collaboration with FIFA. She recalled that “for more than 30 years, McDonald’s and FIFA have brought fans together around one of the world’s greatest cultural events”.

The group also clarified that its decision was not related to recent controversies surrounding FIFA. It intends to continue investing in sport, but through other forms of partnerships.

The Ligue 1 McDonald’s is not affected

This break with FIFA does not mean McDonald’s is abandoning football. In France, the brand remains the title partner of the first division championship, after signing a €90 million sponsorship contract over three seasons with the Professional Football League.

Since the 2024-2025 season, the French championship officially bears the name Ligue 1 McDonald’s. This contract, distinct from the one linking the fast-food chain to FIFA, is not affected by the decision announced this Tuesday.

McDonald’s will also be able to continue commercial operations with clubs, competitions, or athletes, without necessarily becoming an official sponsor of the World Cup.

For FIFA, the end of this collaboration represents the departure of a partner present for eight consecutive editions of the men’s World Cup, from 1994 to 2026.

The international body will now have to find new commercial partners to replace McDonald’s in its sponsorship setup for upcoming editions, starting with the 2030 World Cup, mainly hosted in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with three matches planned in South America to celebrate the competition’s centenary.

The amount of the contract linking McDonald’s to FIFA has not been made public. After 32 years alongside the World Cup, the American giant has nevertheless decided to turn the page, now favoring an advertising strategy more focused on its own brands and commercial operations.