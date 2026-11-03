The 9 victims of the Learjet 60 crash that occurred on Sunday, November 1, in Florida have now been identified. Among them are Adam Robinson, a 45-year-old American entrepreneur who made his fortune in new technologies, his wife Helen Sharp, their two children aged 4 and 2, their nanny, two friends of the couple, and the two pilots of the aircraft. The private jet, which was flying from Texas to the Bahamas, crashed in a residential area after a steep fall, before exploding and leaving a huge crater in the roadway.

Adam Robinson, a successful entrepreneur, perished with his wife and their two children

Adam Robinson, 45, was an American entrepreneur specializing in new technologies and digital marketing. He notably co-founded Robly, an email marketing platform, before creating Retention.com, a company that helps e-commerce sites identify their visitors and grow their customer bases. He was also the founder of RB2B, a company specializing in identifying professional visitors.

A graduate of Rice University in Houston, he had worked in finance, including at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital, before launching into entrepreneurship. His companies experienced significant growth and enabled him to amass his fortune.

Settled with his family in Aspen, Colorado, he had recently expressed his happiness at being able to balance his professional and family life. « I feel like I’m living a dream. I love being able to see my children in the morning and evening, and not having to travel as much for work. », he shared in a podcast dedicated to entrepreneurship.

His wife, Helen Sharp, 40, was a ceramic artist. She had previously worked in public relations before dedicating herself to her artistic creations.

The couple was traveling with their two children, Emma Robinson, 4, and Charlie Robinson, 2. All four were killed in the accident. Their loved ones paid tribute to parents deeply devoted to their children, whose generosity and warmth were appreciated by those around them.

Their nanny and two friends of the couple also lost their lives

Three other passengers accompanied the Robinson family aboard the Learjet.

Anita Maria Cetina cared for the couple’s two children. The young woman, who was part of their daily life, was particularly close to Emma and Charlie. She had accompanied the family on this trip to the Bahamas.

The other two victims were Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, two close friends of the couple. The families of the seven passengers confirmed their identities in a joint statement released after the disaster.

Loved ones also extended their condolences to the families of the two pilots, reminding that nine people lost their lives in this accident.

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a co-pilot only 20 years old

The co-pilot of the Learjet was Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a young American of Brazilian origin aged only 20.

Originally from Boca Raton, Florida, she obtained her private pilot license in 2023 at age 17 while still a high school student at West Boca Raton Community High School. She benefited from an aviation training program funded by the Palm Beach County school district.

At the time, the young woman attracted local media attention by becoming a pilot even before having a driver’s license. « Some people find it strange that I can fly planes but can’t drive a car. I find it funny. », she said in 2023.

She then continued her training to become a professional pilot. Holding the necessary qualifications to serve as co-pilot on a Learjet 60, she was not authorized to command this type of aircraft alone.

Her mother, Camila Corteleti, confirmed her death. Her family described her as a hardworking and responsible young woman, passionate about aviation since her teenage years.

The captain was identified as Jeff Gregory, 55 years old. His death was confirmed by East Coast Jets, a company he worked for between 2016 and 2017. Both crew members perished in the disaster.

A trip to the Bahamas interrupted by a steep fall

The Learjet 60, registered N722BD, took off Sunday morning from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Texas. It was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

While flying over southern Florida, the aircraft encountered difficult weather conditions. The crew reported precipitation, turbulence, and ice on the plane.

The pilots requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet, about 11,300 meters, to try to find better flying conditions. Moments later, the jet began to lose altitude abruptly.

As revealed by the last radio exchanges between the pilots and air traffic control, the crew reported a descent reaching successively 10,000 then 20,000 feet per minute, while the aircraft was in an overspeed situation.

In the final moments, a distress message was transmitted: « We are going to crash, we are going to die. » A final phrase followed: « We don’t have time anymore. »

Radio contact was then lost.

Flight tracking data indicate the aircraft lost about 7,700 meters of altitude in only 62 seconds. Its vertical speed momentarily exceeded 32,000 feet per minute, over 160 meters per second.

A massive explosion and a crater in the middle of a residential area

Around 12:50 p.m. local time, the Learjet crashed in Greenacres, near West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County.

Images of the accident and explosion showed the plane diving almost vertically before hitting the ground. A huge fireball immediately followed the impact.

The impact caused a fire, damaged homes, and dug a large crater in the roadway. Debris from the aircraft was scattered in the vicinity.

Authorities evacuated about 600 residents from the area and opened two shelters for displaced persons. Several roads were closed to allow emergency responders and investigators to work.

None of the nine occupants of the plane survived. No ground fatalities were reported in initial assessments.

Icing, severe storm, and possible in-flight breakup of the plane

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. federal agency responsible for transportation accident investigations, are now seeking to understand what caused the loss of control of the aircraft.

Several hypotheses are being examined, including a developing thunderstorm, an icing phenomenon, or a structural failure.

Initial findings on possible causes of the disaster notably highlighted the extremely rapid intensification of a storm cell along the plane’s flight path.

Weather conditions may have subjected the Learjet to severe turbulence. Icing could also have altered its aerodynamic characteristics, including reducing wing lift or disrupting tailplane function.

Another hypothesis concerns a possible breakup of some parts of the aircraft before impact. The violence of the descent and mechanical stresses endured by the plane could have damaged its structure.

Investigators are examining debris dispersion around the crash site to determine if any parts detached during flight.

None of these hypotheses has, at this stage, been confirmed as the cause of the accident.

The NTSB will have to reconstruct the last seconds of the Learjet

Investigations continue at the crash site, where part of the wreckage was found buried in the crater caused by the impact.

Teams from the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration must examine debris, flight data, radio communications, and any onboard recorders.

Manufacturer Bombardier has announced its cooperation with investigators.

The investigation will need to determine whether the loss of control was caused by weather conditions, a technical failure, structural breakup, or a combination of factors. The NTSB has not yet established the exact causes of the disaster.