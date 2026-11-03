Spanish football is in mourning. Jesús de Miguel, forward for CD Tenerife, died this Tuesday at the age of 30 after suffering a violent collision with the FC Andorra goalkeeper during a Spanish second division match. Hospitalized urgently on Monday, the player suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest before his neurological condition deteriorated overnight. His club announced his death this Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

A collision of extreme violence at the end of the match

The tragedy occurred on Monday, November 2, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, while the two teams were tied (2-2). In stoppage time, Jesús de Miguel chased a deep ball when he was violently struck by Jesús Owono, the FC Andorra goalkeeper.

Rushing out at high speed from his penalty area to clear the ball, the Equatorial Guinean international goalkeeper collided with the forward using his knee, hitting the upper body. Under the force of the impact, Jesús de Miguel collapsed on the pitch and lost consciousness.

Players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance. Doctors quickly entered the field to attend to the forward, who remained motionless. Given the seriousness of the situation, referee Manuel Ángel Pérez Hernández expelled the Andorran goalkeeper before permanently suspending the match at the 108th minute after several minutes of interruption.

Cardiorespiratory arrest and intensive care hospitalization

Under medical care, Jesús de Miguel was evacuated by ambulance to the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital in Tenerife. The player suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, and paramedics had to perform resuscitation maneuvers to restore his pulse.

On Monday evening, CD Tenerife announced that their forward was in intensive care, in a stable but serious condition. The footballer was breathing on his own again but remained unconscious.

During the night from Monday to Tuesday, his condition significantly worsened. The club issued a new statement reporting neurological deterioration, causing deep concern among supporters and in Spanish football.

CD Tenerife announces his death at 8 a.m.

This Tuesday morning, CD Tenerife officially announced the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. In a particularly moving statement, the Spanish club said it was « broken with grief, with a lump in the throat and unable to believe this is true. » It also expressed solidarity with the player’s relatives and all his supporters.

The footballer’s family thanked the many people who sent messages of support since the accident. They also requested that their privacy be respected during this period of mourning. Cadena SER

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona pay tribute

The passing of Jesús de Miguel caused an emotional wave in Spanish football. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona notably sent their condolences to his family, teammates, and club.

FC Barcelona stated: « Our thoughts and support go to his family, friends, and loved ones during these difficult times. » Real Madrid also expressed sadness and affection to the player’s circle.

Born on September 21, 1996, Jesús de Miguel joined Tenerife in summer 2025 from CD Castellón. The Spanish striker had previously played for Unionistas de Salamanca. Under contract with Tenerife until June 2028, he was continuing his career in the Spanish second division when he suffered the collision that cost him his life.