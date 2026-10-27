Highlights
SPORTS Football

VIDEO - Ballon d'Or 2026: humiliation for Kylian Mbappé, who asked his close ones to film his victory before losing to Harry Kane

By

3-minute read

Ballon d'Or 2026: Humiliation for Kylian Mbappé, who had asked his family to film his victory, before losing to Harry Kane
Ballon d'Or 2026: Humiliation for Kylian Mbappé, who had asked his family to film his victory, before losing to Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappé experienced a particularly cruel evening at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday night in London. While he hoped to win the first Ballon d'Or of his career, a behind-the-scenes video showing him discussing footage of his potential victory drew attention. But the trophy was ultimately awarded to Harry Kane, leaving the Real Madrid striker in second place.

A behind-the-scenes video became embarrassing after his defeat

The video, released around the time of the ceremony, shows Kylian Mbappé talking with people close to him about what to do if he wins the Ballon d'Or. He asks them to film and photograph him when he receives the trophy.

The request took on a whole new dimension after the announcement of the result. The French national team captain ultimately never went on stage to receive the coveted Ballon d'Or. Harry Kane was called upon to accept the prestigious award, ahead of Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

A dejected Mbappé, slumped in his seat at the end of the ceremony

Kylian Mbappé's disappointment was also evident at the end of the ceremony. As the other attendees began to rise, the Real Madrid striker remained seated, slumped in his seat, his face expressionless. Visibly dejected by his defeat, the French national team captain struggled to conceal his immense disappointment. This attitude contrasted sharply with the enthusiasm he displayed before receiving the trophy, when he had asked his family and friends to prepare photos and videos of his potential victory. For Mbappé, who had dreamed of winning his first Ballon d'Or, the evening ended in a particularly bitter disappointment.

Mbappé still without a Ballon d'Or

Despite his individual performances with Real Madrid and the French national team, Kylian Mbappé has not won any team titles this season, and his personal exploits have not been enough to secure victories for his teams and earn him the first Ballon d'Or of his career. At 27, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker remains in pursuit of this individual accolade, which is one of the major goals of his career.

His second-place finish in 2026 confirms his place among the world's best players, but it inevitably leaves a bitter taste for the Frenchman. Especially since the images of his preparations, now juxtaposed with his defeat, are likely to remain one of the most embarrassing moments of this edition.

For Harry Kane, the evening ended with a historic trophy. For Kylian Mbappé, it ended with second place and celebratory footage that he ultimately never got to be filmed.

Share this article

Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article Cancel

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story