VIDEO - Ballon d'Or 2026: humiliation for Kylian Mbappé, who asked his close ones to film his victory before losing to Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappé suffered a crushing defeat at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he had hoped to triumph. A behind-the-scenes video, showing his jubilant anticipation, contrasted sharply with his loss to Harry Kane. Dejected, Mbappé left the ceremony without the prestigious trophy, suggesting that his quest for the title remains unfulfilled.

Kylian Mbappé experienced a particularly cruel evening at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday night in London. While he hoped to win the first Ballon d'Or of his career, a behind-the-scenes video showing him discussing footage of his potential victory drew attention. But the trophy was ultimately awarded to Harry Kane, leaving the Real Madrid striker in second place.

A behind-the-scenes video became embarrassing after his defeat

The video, released around the time of the ceremony, shows Kylian Mbappé talking with people close to him about what to do if he wins the Ballon d'Or. He asks them to film and photograph him when he receives the trophy.

The request took on a whole new dimension after the announcement of the result. The French national team captain ultimately never went on stage to receive the coveted Ballon d'Or. Harry Kane was called upon to accept the prestigious award, ahead of Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

A dejected Mbappé, slumped in his seat at the end of the ceremony

Kylian Mbappé's disappointment was also evident at the end of the ceremony. As the other attendees began to rise, the Real Madrid striker remained seated, slumped in his seat, his face expressionless. Visibly dejected by his defeat, the French national team captain struggled to conceal his immense disappointment. This attitude contrasted sharply with the enthusiasm he displayed before receiving the trophy, when he had asked his family and friends to prepare photos and videos of his potential victory. For Mbappé, who had dreamed of winning his first Ballon d'Or, the evening ended in a particularly bitter disappointment.

Mbappé still without a Ballon d'Or

Despite his individual performances with Real Madrid and the French national team, Kylian Mbappé has not won any team titles this season, and his personal exploits have not been enough to secure victories for his teams and earn him the first Ballon d'Or of his career. At 27, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker remains in pursuit of this individual accolade, which is one of the major goals of his career.

His second-place finish in 2026 confirms his place among the world's best players, but it inevitably leaves a bitter taste for the Frenchman. Especially since the images of his preparations, now juxtaposed with his defeat, are likely to remain one of the most embarrassing moments of this edition.

For Harry Kane, the evening ended with a historic trophy. For Kylian Mbappé, it ended with second place and celebratory footage that he ultimately never got to be filmed.