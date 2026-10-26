Clasico: FC Barcelona falls at home to Real Madrid, Mbappé stuns Catalans with a brace (1-2)

FC Barcelona suffered its first defeat of the season in La Liga. On Sunday, the Catalan club lost at home to Real Madrid (1-2) during the 10th round of the Spanish championship. Kylian Mbappé was the tormentor of the Blaugrana by scoring both Madrid goals, at the 41st and 87th minutes. Despite Raphinha’s equalizer at the hour mark, Hansi Flick’s men conceded in the final minutes. A particularly painful defeat for Barcelona, which sees its rival close the gap to 3 points in the standings.

Barça dominates, but Mbappé strikes before halftime

In front of 62,055 spectators gathered at Camp Nou, FC Barcelona quickly tried to impose its game. The Catalans dominated possession and sought to find spaces in the Madrid defense. Raphinha had a first chance at the 23rd minute, but his shot grazed the frame.

Real Madrid responded with deadly efficiency. At the 41st minute, from a cross by Yan Diomandé, Gerard Martin tried to clear the ball, but it bounced off Kylian Mbappé before ending up in Joan Garcia’s net. The Frenchman opened the scoring, allowing the Madrid side to go into halftime with a one-goal lead.

Barça, however, had the chance to equalize immediately. At the 44th minute, Lamine Yamal found himself in an excellent position in front of goal but failed to convert the opportunity.

This opening goal recalled previous spectacular confrontations between the two teams. During the May 2025 Clasico, won 4-3 by FC Barcelona⁠, Mbappé scored a hat-trick but could not prevent Real Madrid’s defeat.

Raphinha equalizes and revives FC Barcelona

After the break, Barcelona increased its pressure. Hansi Flick’s men multiplied their attacks, notably taking advantage of their technical mastery in midfield to push the Madrid players into their half.

Their efforts were rewarded at the 61st minute. After a corner combination, Pedri served Raphinha inside the box. The Brazilian striker unleashed a left-footed shot that deceived Andriy Lunin, starting in goal for Madrid due to Thibaut Courtois’s illness.

At 1-1, the Clasico completely changed complexion. Barcelona sought to take the lead, while Real Madrid tried to exploit the spaces left by the Catalan defense. Lunin notably made a decisive save on a header from Gerard Martin at the 65th minute, keeping his team in the match.

FC Barcelona then seemed capable of continuing its winning streak in the league. But the Catalans failed to capitalize on their dominance, leaving Real Madrid the chance to regain the lead.

Mbappé nails Barcelona at the 87th minute

As the two teams seemed headed for a draw, Kylian Mbappé turned the match around three minutes before the end of regular time.

The winning move began with a technical gesture from Jude Bellingham, who beat his opponent before passing to Arda Güler. The Turk launched Eduardo Camavinga in depth. Having come on a few minutes earlier, the French midfielder beat Pau Cubarsí before laying the ball back to Mbappé inside the box.

Alone in front of goal, the Madrid striker finished with his right foot, scoring his second goal of the evening at the 87th minute. Real Madrid regained the lead (1-2), triggering an outburst of joy from its players and coach.

Despite Barcelona’s last attempts, the score did not change. Real Madrid won the first Clasico of the season on their great rival’s ground, inflicting on Barça a setback all the more frustrating as the Catalans had managed to equalize.

100 goals with Real Madrid: Mbappé enters club history

This brace also holds particular importance in Kylian Mbappé’s career. With his second goal of the evening, the French international reached 100 goals for Real Madrid, in 116 matches played since his arrival in Spain.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker now totals 11 goals in 10 La Liga rounds this season. An efficiency that confirms his importance in the Madrid squad and his status as the club’s main offensive asset.

The Frenchman has experienced more difficult periods since arriving in the Spanish capital, notably when his absences and holidays had sparked criticism in Madrid before a previous Clasico⁠. His brace on October 25 confirms his ability to show up in the most anticipated matches.

Barcelona loses its invincibility and sees Real close to 3 points

This defeat is a serious setback for FC Barcelona. Before this Clasico, the Catalans had won their first nine La Liga matches and held a 6-point lead over Real Madrid. Their loss now allows the Madrid side to cut that gap in half.

Barça retains first place in the league with 27 points but sees Atlético de Madrid close to 2 points, while Real Madrid now occupies third place with 24 points. The title race, which seemed to favor the Blaugrana, is completely reopened.

This defeat also recalls the difficulties Barcelona has faced in major European fixtures this season, notably after its loss to PSG in the Champions League. The Catalans will need to quickly regain their offensive efficiency and defensive solidity to avoid seeing their pursuers close in further.

The contrast with previous Clasicos is particularly striking. In May 2025, FC Barcelona had made a spectacular comeback against Real Madrid despite Mbappé’s goals⁠. This time, the Frenchman had the last word.

Barça’s next match is set for Saturday, October 31 against Alavés. Hansi Flick’s men will need to respond to maintain their top spot and prevent Real Madrid from continuing their climb in the standings. After 9 consecutive wins, Barcelona has just suffered its first real setback in the league.

This defeat against Real Madrid extends a particularly difficult week for FC Barcelona, already crushed by PSG (4-2) in the Champions League five days earlier. The Catalans have thus suffered two defeats in a row against two of their main European rivals.