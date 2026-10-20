Parc des Princes hosts one of the biggest fixtures of this early European season this Tuesday at 9 PM. Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning two-time European champions, welcomes FC Barcelona for the 3rd matchday of the Champions League group stage. Between two teams that have won their first 2 European matches, the meeting promises a showdown everyone eagerly awaits.

Two European giants at the peak of their form

PSG approaches this confrontation with 6 points out of 6 and a particularly effective attack. Luis Enrique’s men started their European campaign by thrashing Slovan Bratislava (6-1), before authoritatively winning at Manchester City (4-2). With 10 goals scored in just 2 matches, Paris leads the Champions League standings.

The resounding victory against Manchester City confirmed Paris’s ambitions. As two-time defending champions, the capital club aims for a third consecutive European crown, a feat that would further cement its place in the competition’s history.

On the other side, FC Barcelona presents impressive statistics. Hansi Flick’s players have won their first 11 matches of the season across all competitions. In the Champions League, the Catalans dominated Feyenoord (5-1), then Galatasaray (4-1). With 6 points and a goal difference of +7, identical to PSG’s, Barcelona holds second place, behind Paris by number of goals scored.

Dembélé, Doué, Yamal, Raphinha: a constellation of stars

The match brings together several of the most talented offensive players on the planet. On the Paris side, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are among Luis Enrique’s main weapons. PSG can also count on the technical quality of Vitinha and João Neves, as well as the offensive runs of Achraf Hakimi.

Barcelona also possesses formidable offensive power. Lamine Yamal, who already has 9 goals and 10 assists in 11 matches this season, represents one of the main threats to Paris. Raphinha, with 14 goals in 9 games, could regain a starting spot after his injury. Pedri, Fermín López, and Rodri complete a particularly deep squad.

The opposition between Dembélé, a former Barcelona player, and the Catalan club’s stars is one of the evening’s attractions. The Frenchman reunites with a team whose colors he wore for 6 seasons before transferring to PSG in 2023.

Defenses weakened ahead of the big meeting

Both coaches must nevertheless cope with several important absences. At PSG, Nuno Mendes is out after his thigh injury against Strasbourg. Luis Enrique must therefore reorganize his left flank, with Warren Zaïre-Emery or Lucas Digne among the possible solutions.

The situation is even more complicated for Barcelona. Hansi Flick is without Jules Koundé, Eric Garcia, and Andreas Christensen. These three absences weaken the Catalan defense, which will have to contain one of Europe’s most dangerous attacks.

Luis Enrique returns to his former club and sets the tone

This match holds a special significance for Luis Enrique, who wore the FC Barcelona jersey from 1996 to 2004 before coaching the first team between 2014 and 2017. Under his leadership, the Catalans notably won the Champions League in 2015.

In the press conference, the Parisian coach expressed his ambitions: “Our intention is to win on Tuesday.” He also highlighted the level of the two teams: “If you look at what the two teams represent, they are two top clubs, with a fantastic playing identity. We will enjoy the match.”

Asked about the threat of Lamine Yamal, Luis Enrique revealed his approach: “The best way to defend against Lamine Yamal is to have the ball.” A statement that signals an intense battle for possession between two teams accustomed to imposing their game.

A historic rivalry and spectacular clashes

PSG and Barcelona maintain a particularly rich European rivalry. The confrontations between the two clubs were notably marked by the 2017 Catalan remontada, when Barcelona won 6-1 at Camp Nou after losing 4-0 at Parc des Princes.

Since then, the balance of power has shifted. In 2024, Paris eliminated Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, notably thanks to a 4-1 victory in Catalonia in the second leg. More recently, on October 1, 2025, PSG won 2-1 in Barcelona despite numerous absences, thanks to a decisive goal by Gonçalo Ramos late in the match.

Statistics confirm the spectacular nature of this rivalry. The first 15 encounters between the two clubs in the Champions League produced 57 goals, an average of 3.8 goals per match.

A match maintained despite tensions in the capital

The course of this match also raised questions after the violence accompanying weekend protests in France. A representative of the CFTC Police union requested the match be postponed, considering the mobilization of law enforcement a security issue.

But Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the maintenance of PSG-Barcelona. The European clash will therefore take place this Tuesday evening at Parc des Princes, with a particularly monitored security setup.

What time and on which channel to watch PSG-Barcelona?

Kickoff will be at 9 PM this Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The match will be broadcast live on Canal+ Foot, with English referee Michael Oliver officiating.

With two teams leading the Champions League, 19 goals scored between them in the first two matchdays, and several of the biggest stars in world football, Parc des Princes hosts the highlight fixture of this European evening. PSG wants to continue its continental dominance, while Barcelona aims to confirm its perfect start to the season and inflict the two-time European champions their first defeat in this edition of the competition.