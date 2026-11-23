The suspense is coming to an end. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced this Monday that its decision regarding the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal will be delivered on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in the afternoon. Ten months after a match won on the field by the Senegalese, then awarded to the Moroccans by default, the identity of the African champion remains at the heart of a legal battle.

A final won by Senegal, then awarded to Morocco

On January 18, 2026, Senegal had won the final against Morocco (1-0 after extra time), thanks to a goal by Pape Gueye. However, the match was marked by an interruption of about 14 minutes after the referee’s decision to award a penalty to Morocco. The Senegalese players temporarily left the pitch in protest before returning to finish the match. Brahim Díaz then missed his penalty against Édouard Mendy.

But on March 17, a twist: the African Football Confederation’s appeals jury declared Senegal forfeited, validating a 3-0 victory for Morocco. The Atlas Lions thus reclaimed the continental title, two months after their defeat on the field.

Senegal wants to reclaim its African champion title

Challenging this decision, the Senegalese Football Federation appealed to the CAS on March 25. It demands the annulment of the forfeit and recognition of its sporting victory. Senegal notably argues that the match resumed with the referee’s permission and was played to completion.

Morocco, for its part, defends the CAF’s decision, based on regulatory provisions concerning abandonment of the field.

The hearing before the CAS took place on October 8 in Lausanne, behind closed doors, with representatives of the different parties present. The arbitrators then continued their deliberations to issue a complete and reasoned ruling.

Verdict Tuesday afternoon: will Morocco keep its title?

In its statement published this Monday, the CAS confirms that “the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday, November 24, 2026, during the afternoon.”

No specific time has been communicated. The tribunal specifies that no announcement will be considered official before its publication through its own channels.

Several outcomes remain possible: the CAS may confirm the CAF decision and thus the title awarded to Morocco, rule in favor of Senegal by annulling the forfeit, or make a decision requiring a new review of the case.

On Tuesday, Senegal will know if it reclaims the title won on the field, or if Morocco officially retains the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.