Mixed evening for French clubs in the Champions League. This Wednesday, on the occasion of the fifth matchday of the group stage, Lille achieved a true feat by overturning Bayern Munich (2-1) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain drew their first match of the European season against AS Rome (2-2) at Parc des Princes, ending a streak of four consecutive wins.

Lille overturns Bayern Munich in three minutes

Struggling since the start of the competition, LOSC finally secured their first European victory of the season against one of the Champions League favorites.

The match had started poorly for Davide Ancelotti’s men. As early as the 15th minute, French international Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring for Bayern Munich. The Germans, notably missing Harry Kane and Michael Olise, went into halftime with a one-goal lead.

But Lille completely turned the game around in the second half. In the 62nd minute, Japanese striker Ayase Ueda equalized, before Aleksandar Pavlovic scored an own goal three minutes later, giving the northern team the advantage.

LOSC maintained this result until the final whistle, handing Bayern Munich their first defeat of the Champions League season.

LOSC revives their qualification hopes

After defeats against Real Betis (2-3), Arsenal (0-3), and Galatasaray (2-4)⁠, followed by a draw against Bodø/Glimt (0-0), Lille had only one point after four matchdays.

Thanks to this victory over Bayern, the northern team now totals four points and revives their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

LOSC will travel to Stuttgart on December 9, before hosting Slovan Bratislava on January 19.

PSG surprised in the fifth minute

At Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain had a more difficult evening. The two-time reigning European champions were coming off four consecutive wins, including a historic humiliation inflicted on Villarreal (6-0)⁠ in the previous matchday.

But the Romans quickly surprised Luis Enrique’s men. As early as the fifth minute, Spanish defender Mario Hermoso opened the scoring for the visitors.

Paris responded in the 31st minute thanks to Illia Zabarnyi. From a corner taken by Senny Mayulu, the Ukrainian defender headed at the near post to level the score.

Substitute Ousmane Dembélé then gave PSG the lead by converting a penalty in the 62nd minute.

Dembélé scores, but Paris lets victory slip away

As PSG was heading towards a fifth consecutive win, AS Rome earned a penalty following a handball by Vitinha. Dutch striker Donyell Malen converted it in the 78th minute, allowing the Italians to leave Parc des Princes with a point.

With four wins and one draw, PSG now has 13 points out of 15 possible, scoring 22 goals in five matches. The Parisians remain unbeaten in the competition, but Real Madrid, with a perfect record, now leads by two points.

The next European fixture for Luis Enrique’s men is set for Tuesday, December 8, at Aston Villa’s ground.

Four points out of nine for French clubs

This fifth Champions League matchday ends with a mixed record for the French representatives. While Lille achieved the feat of beating Bayern Munich and Paris remains unbeaten, Lens lost Tuesday night at Leipzig (3-1)⁠, conceding their fourth consecutive defeat in the competition.

With three matchdays remaining in the group stage, Paris remains ideally placed for direct qualification to the round of 16, while Lille and Lens will still have to fight to reach the playoffs.