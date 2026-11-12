France defeated by Italy (3-1). Zidane's first loss with Les Bleus as head coach

The French team suffered its first defeat since Zinédine Zidane took over as head coach. On Thursday evening, Les Bleus lost to Italy (3-1) in Milan during the fifth matchday of the Nations League. Despite Michael Olise opening the scoring in the 10th minute, the French were overturned by the Italians, led by a double from Pio Esposito and a goal from Davide Frattesi. After three wins and one draw, Zidane experienced his first setback on the French bench.

Olise opens the scoring in the 10th minute, Italy responds

The match started ideally for the French team. In the 10th minute, Michael Olise opened the scoring and gave Les Bleus the lead. The French quickly took control of the game, but the Italians reacted and managed to equalize in the 26th minute thanks to Pio Esposito. Both teams went into halftime tied 1-1.

In the second half, Italy stepped up the pace. Davide Frattesi gave the Azzurri the lead in the 63rd minute. Twelve minutes later, Pio Esposito converted a penalty and scored his second goal of the evening. Italy then led 3-1 and Les Bleus could not reduce the gap.

Zidane’s first defeat

Since his appointment as head coach of the French team, Zinédine Zidane had recorded three wins and one draw before this trip to Milan. For his first match, Les Bleus had beaten Turkey (1-0)⁠, then won against Belgium (1-0).

France then drew with Italy (1-1)⁠, before comfortably beating Belgium (4-1). The trip to Milan ended this unbeaten run. For his fifth match in charge of Les Bleus, the former Real Madrid coach thus recorded his first defeat.

Two penalties for Italy, Maignan prevents a goal

The second half was marked by two penalties awarded to the Italians. In the 58th minute, Malo Gusto fouled Nicolò Cambiaghi in the box. Sebastiano Esposito faced Mike Maignan but missed his attempt in the 60th minute.

Three minutes later, Federico Dimarco assisted Davide Frattesi, who gave Italy the lead. In the 74th minute, Dayot Upamecano committed another foul in the box, this time on Antonio Vergara. Pio Esposito took the penalty and made it 3-1 in the 75th minute.

Zidane made several substitutions, notably bringing on Senny Mayulu, Eli Junior Kroupi, and Eduardo Camavinga. Les Bleus tried to respond but could not find a way through. Michael Olise had another chance from a free kick late in the game but failed to reduce the deficit.

France will play for qualification on Sunday against Turkey

This defeat has reopened the race for the top two spots in Group A1. Before this fifth matchday, France led with 10 points, ahead of Italy (7 points) and Belgium (6 points).

Thanks to their victory, the Italians have caught up with the French at 10 points. Belgium, victorious in Turkey (2-1), now has 9 points. Only one point separates the top three teams before the final matchday.

On Sunday, Les Bleus will host Turkey in Bordeaux, while Belgium will face Italy. The top two teams in the group will qualify for the Nations League quarterfinals, scheduled for March 2027.

A win against Turkey will secure France’s ticket to the quarterfinals.