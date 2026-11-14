RC Lens announced Friday evening the appointment of Didier Digard as head coach of its first team. In the midst of a sporting crisis, after a historic humiliation in the Champions League and two coaching changes in a few months, the northern club has entrusted its recovery to the former Le Havre coach. An unexpected appointment while Pierre Sage and Walid Regragui were among the names mentioned to take over the Sang et Or.

A third coach to save a season turning into a nightmare

Racing Club de Lens keeps changing coaches. After Dino Toppmöller, dismissed in September, then Yannick Cahuzac, relieved of his duties this Thursday, it is now Didier Digard who takes charge of the first team. The French coach has signed for the next two seasons, with the heavy responsibility of rebuilding a team in full collapse.

The sporting situation is particularly worrying. Second in Ligue 1 last season and winner of the Coupe de France, Lens now occupies the eleventh place in the championship. The Sang et Or notably suffered a historic humiliation against the Italian club Como (9-1) in the Champions League. A rout followed by another home defeat against Olympique de Marseille (1-2).

These results precipitated the dismissal of Yannick Cahuzac, whose tenure on the Lens bench lasted only 56 days. With six defeats in nine matches, the former captain failed to stop his team’s decline. His successor inherits a squad lacking results and a club that must quickly regain stability.

Pierre Sage and Walid Regragui set aside, Didier Digard chosen to general surprise

The choice of Didier Digard is a real surprise. In recent days, the return of Pierre Sage seemed likely. The former Lens coach, who had led the club to second place in Ligue 1 and a Coupe de France victory, had just been dismissed by Crystal Palace. Discussions had been initiated and a verbal agreement even announced.

The name of Walid Regragui, former Morocco national team coach and 2022 World Cup semi-finalist, had also circulated. Habib Beye was among other profiles considered. But the Lens management ultimately chose Didier Digard, recently dismissed by Le Havre, then last in the championship.

In its statement, RC Lens explains that « a strong consensus emerged around Didier Digard’s candidacy ». The club says it was convinced by « his tactical expertise, his ability to develop players, his management skills » and his understanding of Lens values.

The management also specifies that « this choice is that of a united club, faithful to its values and fully focused on its sporting project ».

From second place to humiliation against Como: Lens’s brutal fall

A few months ago, Lens was experiencing a prosperous period. Under Pierre Sage’s leadership, the Sang et Or had finished second in Ligue 1, secured qualification for the Champions League, and won the first Coupe de France in their history.

Pierre Sage’s departure to Crystal Palace in the summer opened a period of turbulence. His successor, Dino Toppmöller, managed only six official matches before being dismissed amid internal disagreements. Yannick Cahuzac, a former club player and close to sporting director Jean-Louis Leca, was then tasked with taking over the team.

But results continued to deteriorate. The 9-1 loss against Como was the most painful point of this crisis. After this humiliation, president Joseph Oughourlian demanded an immediate reaction, with a message addressed to the locker room: « Never again. »

The defeat against Marseille ultimately condemned Cahuzac. After the match, the coach himself acknowledged his group’s difficulties: « We are sick. »

RC Lens, which aimed to confirm its national success on the European stage, must now manage a crisis affecting both its results and the stability of its sporting staff.

Didier Digard expected as early as Saturday, Toulouse as first test

Aged 40, Didier Digard already has coaching experience in Ligue 1. A former midfielder who notably played for Paris Saint-Germain, Middlesbrough, and OGC Nice, he began his professional coaching career at Nice before joining Le Havre.

His time in Normandy ended in a difficult sporting context. He now arrives at Lens with a far more demanding mission: to revive a team qualified for the Champions League but unable to regain the momentum that was its strength the previous season.

Didier Digard is to lead his first training session this Saturday. He will also review the technical staff to determine if adjustments are necessary.

His first official appointment is scheduled for November 21, with the reception of Toulouse at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Three days later, Lens must travel to Leipzig in the Champions League. On December 5, Didier Digard will face his former club Le Havre, this time on the bench of the Sang et Or.