The president of LOSC, Olivier Létang, received a four-month firm suspension this Thursday following his behavior towards the refereeing team during the match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain. This sanction, pronounced on appeal, follows the Lille executive’s protests against referee Éric Wattellier, whom he strongly criticized after the match. Already sanctioned several times for his disputes with referees, Olivier Létang finds himself once again at the center of a disciplinary procedure.

The appeal commission of the French Football Federation imposed a six-month suspension, including two months suspended, as well as a fine of 20,000 euros. The Federation had contested the initial decision of the disciplinary commission of the Professional Football League (LFP), which had limited itself to a financial sanction.

Lille-PSG: a Parisian equalizer that sparked Olivier Létang’s anger, poor sport

The events date back to the match between Lille and PSG, played on August 28. While his team had conceded a draw (2-2), Olivier Létang strongly contested the refereeing decisions, particularly the management of added time. The LOSC president believed that referee Éric Wattellier should have ended the match before the Parisian equalizer.

At the end of the match, the Lille executive expressed his dissatisfaction in the stadium corridors. According to the supplementary report established by the referee, Olivier Létang had « shouted scandal », stating that « it’s always the same ».

The LOSC president then continued his protests with several emails sent to Antony Gautier, national director of refereeing, with various officials from the FFF and LFP copied.

In a first message sent the same evening, Olivier Létang wrote: « I warned you! It’s shameful! » A few hours later, he denounced « the carelessness and lack of discernment in the choice of referees », before describing the situation as « very very very serious! ».

« We will never accept Mr. Wattellier as a referee again »

Olivier Létang’s anger was not limited to these initial statements. In another email addressed to French football officials, the LOSC president announced his refusal to see Éric Wattellier appointed to referee another match of his team.

« I nevertheless confirm that we will never accept Mr. Wattellier as a referee for one of our matches again », he wrote.

The executive also mentioned the possibility for his club not to show up for a match or to refuse to organize it if this referee was appointed again. These statements led the National Ethics Council to refer the matter to the LFP disciplinary commission.

The disciplinary bodies notably reproached Olivier Létang for his post-match remarks and multiple messages sent to the refereeing management, considered contrary to the obligations of exemplary conduct and respect provided by the Football Ethics Charter.

An initial fine of 20,000 euros deemed insufficient by the Federation

On September 16, the LFP disciplinary commission initially chose to sanction Olivier Létang with a fine of 20,000 euros, without imposing a suspension. This decision was contested by the French Football Federation, whose executive committee decided to appeal on September 25.

The FFF considered that this first sanction was « too lenient and insufficiently adapted to prevent the recurrence of such behavior ». Olivier Létang was therefore summoned before the federal appeal commission, which ultimately decided to significantly increase his sanction.

The Lille president thus received a six-month suspension from all official functions, including two months suspended. The four-month firm suspension notably prohibits him from exercising official functions within the scope of the disciplinary sanction. The fine of 20,000 euros was also upheld.

LOSC contests the decision and announces an appeal

The Lille club quickly reacted to this new sanction. Olivier Létang indicated « taking note » of the decision, while LOSC announced its intention to contest it.

« We deplore it and will pursue all necessary appeals », the club stated, contesting the severity of the suspension imposed on its president.

LOSC also questioned the motivations behind the appeal initiated by the French Football Federation, while the LFP disciplinary commission had initially considered that a fine was a sufficient response.

Olivier Létang notably has the possibility to refer the matter to the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) within a conciliation procedure, before considering, if necessary, other appeals.

Already suspended in January after an altercation with the same referee

This new sanction adds to a series of previous disciplinary cases involving the Lille president. In January, Olivier Létang had already been suspended until March 31 after strongly confronting Éric Wattellier during Lille’s defeat against Rennes (0-2) on January 3.

The executive had then reproached the referee for the expulsion of defender Alexsandro as early as the 13th minute. His behavior led to the opening of a disciplinary procedure and a suspension of several weeks.

Olivier Létang had also been implicated for his repeated criticisms of refereeing decisions during previous championship matches, notably against Lyon. His disputes with refereeing authorities had already fueled several procedures.

With this new decision, the LOSC president is now subject to a four-month firm suspension and two months suspended. The Lille club announced it would use available appeals to try to obtain a reduction or cancellation of this sanction.