OL: Paulo Fonseca officially leaves Lyon for Sporting Portugal, club angry

Olympique Lyonnais officially announced this Wednesday the departure of Paulo Fonseca, who is leaving his coaching position to join Sporting Portugal. The 53-year-old Portuguese coach, still under contract until June 2027, decided to end his Lyon adventure after less than two years leading the team. The Rhône club, currently third in Ligue 1, publicly expressed its displeasure at this decision made in the middle of the season. Sporting will pay a compensation of 5 million euros to OL to secure his release.

OL does not hide its anger towards Paulo Fonseca

In its official statement, Olympique Lyonnais confirmed that Paulo Fonseca himself requested to leave the club after being approached by Sporting Portugal. The Lyon management strongly regretted this decision, while the team is having a good start to the championship : “Approached in recent days by a club to which he is particularly attached, Paulo Fonseca informed the management of his wish to leave Olympique Lyonnais. An unexpected decision, which OL deeply regrets, especially because of its timing in the middle of the season.”

The club also questioned the possibility of continuing its collaboration with a coach eager to leave. The management considered that it was no longer possible to guarantee “the level of total commitment essential to the success of the project” and therefore agreed to terminate the Portuguese’s contract.

This separation comes while Lyon holds third place in Ligue 1. The leaders had even engaged in discussions regarding a possible extension of Fonseca’s contract before Sporting’s interest changed the situation.

A departure at 5 million euros after 83 matches on the Lyon bench

Arriving on January 31, 2025, to succeed Pierre Sage, Paulo Fonseca led 83 matches at the helm of Olympique Lyonnais. His last match ended with a victory against Angers (2-0), Sunday, at Groupama Stadium.

At the end of this match, the Portuguese coach had left doubts about his future. Asked about the possibility of finishing the season at Lyon, he answered: “I don’t know.” A few days later, his departure was made official.

The former coach of LOSC and AC Milan notably led Lyon to fourth place in the championship the previous season. His time in the Rhône was also marked by a heavy disciplinary sanction after his altercation with referee Benoît Millot in March 2025. Suspended for nine months from the bench and locker room during Ligue 1 matches, he then received support from his management.

His departure now allows OL to recover 5 million euros, an amount negotiated with Sporting Portugal for the early termination of his contract. The Lyon club thus parts ways with one of its main salaries, estimated at about 400,000 euros monthly.

Jorge Maciel appointed interim coach, Lyon seeks a successor

To ensure the transition, Olympique Lyonnais entrusted the first team to Jorge Maciel, until now Paulo Fonseca’s assistant. He will lead Lyon starting this Thursday during the away match at Real Sociedad, in the Europa League, before the league match scheduled Sunday in Brest.

The Lyon management announced it immediately launched the search for a new coach. It wishes to recruit a technician capable of continuing the work started in recent months, without disrupting the team’s playing principles. The name of Carlos Vicens is among the candidates mentioned to succeed Fonseca.

For his part, Paulo Fonseca returns to the Portuguese championship after a decade spent coaching abroad, notably in Ukraine, Italy, and France. He takes command of Sporting Portugal, with whom he is expected to commit until 2030.

Olympique Lyonnais will now have to continue its season without its coach, while it occupies a podium place in Ligue 1 and remains engaged in the Europa League. Jorge Maciel will be on the Lyon bench Thursday at 6:45 p.m., facing Real Sociedad.