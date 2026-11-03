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Champions League: PSG humiliates Villarreal 6-0, makes history with 4 goals in 7 minutes 34 seconds

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Champions League: PSG humiliates Villarreal 6-0 and makes history with 4 goals in 7 minutes and 34 seconds
Champions League: PSG humiliates Villarreal 6-0 and makes history with 4 goals in 7 minutes and 34 seconds

Paris Saint-Germain crushed Villarreal this Tuesday evening in Spain, during the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage. Luis Enrique’s men were leading 6-0 by the 88th minute, after scoring four goals in just 7 minutes and 34 seconds early in the match. A record in the competition’s history, set thanks to João Neves, Désiré Doué, Senny Mayulu, and Fabian Ruiz. The latter also scored a brace, before young David Boly joined the celebration.

Four goals in under eight minutes: PSG shatters a record

PSG opened the scoring as early as the 9th minute. From a corner taken on the left by Désiré Doué, João Neves appeared at the near post. The ball slipped past him slightly, but Willian Pacho inadvertently redirected it back to him. The Portuguese midfielder did not miss this second chance and finished with his right foot at close range (0-1).

Three minutes later, Parisian pressing caused another Spanish error. Defender Santiago Mouriño chose to pass back to his goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi, whose clearance was intercepted by Maghnes Akliouche. The latter combined with Senny Mayulu, who set up Désiré Doué with a layoff. The Parisian forward beat the keeper with a right-footed cross shot (0-2, 12th minute).

Villarreal barely had time to reorganize before Paris struck a third time. In the 13th minute, Achraf Hakimi recovered the ball very high up the middle. João Neves tried his luck, but his shot was blocked. Senny Mayulu recovered and powerfully scored with his left foot inside the box (0-3).

In the 17th minute, PSG scored their fourth goal. Maghnes Akliouche first attempted a close-range shot, saved by Renato Veiga and Romero. The ball returned to the Parisian’s feet, who passed to Fabian Ruiz. The Spaniard finished with his left foot to make it 4-0.

Four goals in 7 minutes and 34 seconds: Paris Saint-Germain becomes the fastest team in Champions League history to achieve such a feat.

Fabian Ruiz scores a brace right after halftime

After a nightmare first half, Villarreal conceded a fifth goal just five minutes after the restart.

At the 50th minute, Fabian Ruiz accelerated down the left center and received a pass from Vitinha over the Spanish defense. Renato Veiga tried to recover, but the Parisian midfielder got past him before beating Péter Gulácsi with another left-footed shot (0-5).

With this brace, Fabian Ruiz brought PSG’s total goals to five. The Spanish midfielder also became the first player in the match to score twice.

At the 78th minute, David Boly puts Villarreal further down

The sixth Parisian goal came at the 78th minute, following another high pressing recovery. This time, Torres pressed the Spaniards about thirty meters from their goal.

João Neves recovered the ball and launched David Boly in depth on the right side. The young Parisian defender entered the box and shot with his right foot. Renato Veiga tried to deflect the ball, but his deflection ultimately fooled his own goalkeeper (0-6).

João Neves and Senny Mayulu opened their scoring accounts in this 2026-2027 Champions League edition. Désiré Doué directly contributed to the offensive festival, while Maghnes Akliouche stood out in the build-up of several goals.

The Parisian club leaves this fourth matchday with a historic performance: four goals scored in 7 minutes and 34 seconds, a speed record in the Champions League.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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