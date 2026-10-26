Paris Saint-Germain won the clash of the 8th day of Ligue 1 against Olympique Lyonnais (2-0) this Monday at Parc des Princes. Held at bay for a long time, the Parisians made the difference in the last 20 minutes thanks to Senny Mayulu (72nd) and Mika Godts (84th). A valuable victory that allows Luis Enrique’s men to reclaim first place in the league, at the expense of their evening opponents.

Mayulu breaks the deadlock in the 72nd minute

PSG had to wait until the 72nd minute to find the opening against a Lyon team that came to Parc des Princes with the ambition to maintain their place among the top of the league. Despite clear territorial dominance and possession largely in favor of the Parisians, the score remained goalless for over an hour.

Luis Enrique made several changes in the second half to bring more freshness to his team. Entering in the 66th minute replacing Ferrán Torres, Senny Mayulu found the net only 6 minutes later. The young Parisian midfielder thus freed Parc des Princes and gave a decisive advantage to the reigning French champions.

Mika Godts doubles the lead and secures the Parisian victory

In the 84th minute, Mika Godts scored the second Parisian goal, definitively putting PSG out of reach. The Belgian winger, who entered in the 58th minute replacing João Neves, also played a decisive role after starting the match on the bench.

Both Parisian goals were therefore scored by substitutes, rewarding the choices made by Luis Enrique during the second half. Lyon, who had resisted for more than 70 minutes, failed to get back into the match.

A PSG deprived of several key players

For this match, Paris Saint-Germain had to cope with several important absences. Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes were notably missing.

Luis Enrique chose to field Matveï Safonov in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, and Warren Zaïre-Emery in the defensive setup. Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz occupied midfield, while Maghnes Akliouche, Ferrán Torres, and Désiré Doué led the Parisian attack.

On his side, Paulo Fonseca also had to face several absences, notably those of Loïs Openda, Pavel Šulc, and Keito Nakamura. The Lyon coach notably trusted Khalis Merah, accompanied by Ernest Nuamah and Julien Duranville on the offensive front.

PSG regains first place in Ligue 1

With this victory, Paris Saint-Germain brings its total to 17 points after 8 matchdays and takes the lead in the league. The capital club now leads Rennes, second with 16 points, while Lille and Monaco follow with 15 points each.

Olympique Lyonnais remains at 14 points and drops to fifth place, tied with Paris FC. The Lyonnais, who had won their previous encounter against PSG at Parc des Princes last April (2-1), this time failed to defeat the French champions.

This success allows PSG to continue its winning streak in the league and to settle alone at the top of Ligue 1.