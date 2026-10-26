Ballon d'Or 2026: PSG crowned best men's club in the world for the second consecutive year!

Paris Saint-Germain is once again on top of world football. This Monday, during the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony held in London, the capital’s club won the trophy for best men’s club of the 2025-2026 season. An award that crowns an exceptional year for Luis Enrique’s men, notably winners of their second consecutive Champions League. PSG thus retains the title it had already won in 2025.

PSG ahead of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Flamengo, and Bodø/Glimt

Paris Saint-Germain was preferred over four other clubs nominated for this distinction: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Flamengo, and the Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt. The verdict was announced during the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony, held at the London Palladium in the British capital.

The Parisian club was the favorite after a particularly successful 2025-2026 season. By retaining its Champions League title, PSG achieved a historic performance, confirming its place among the best European teams.

This new distinction also rewards the consistency of the collective led by Luis Enrique, capable of stringing together successes in France and on the international stage.

A second consecutive Champions League and five trophies

The 2025-2026 season was marked by an impressive accumulation of titles. Paris Saint-Germain won its second consecutive Champions League by beating Arsenal in the final, in Budapest. A new European crown, one year after winning the first Champions League in its history.

On the national level, PSG also won its 14th French championship title, continuing its dominance in Ligue 1. To these two trophies were added the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the Trophée des Champions.

With five trophies won during the considered period, the capital’s club presented one of the most impressive records in world football. Its European performances notably weighed in the awarding of this new distinction.

Ten PSG players nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2026: a historic record

Beyond the collective trophy, Paris Saint-Germain also set a record with ten players among the 30 nominees for the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or. Never before had a club been represented by so many players in the same edition.

Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, Ferran Torres, and Vitinha were among the candidates for the individual award.

This exceptional presence confirms the importance of the Parisian collective in European football. Ousmane Dembélé, winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or, was notably among the contenders to succeed himself.

Luis Enrique was also nominated for the best men’s team coach trophy, while Warren Zaïre-Emery and Matvey Safonov represented PSG in the categories reserved for young players and goalkeepers.

PSG confirms its European dominance

This second consecutive title as best men’s club of the season constitutes a new international recognition for Paris Saint-Germain. After having long pursued its first European title, won in 2025, the Parisian club managed to retain its crown the very next year.

The award also comes at the end of a special evening for the Parisians, who played a Ligue 1 clash against Olympique Lyonnais this Monday, alongside the London ceremony.

Since his arrival on the Paris bench in 2023, Luis Enrique has profoundly transformed the team, which has won two Champions Leagues under his leadership. The Spanish coach has thus helped write the most beautiful pages of the club’s European history.

With two consecutive Champions Leagues and two trophies for best men’s club of the season, Paris Saint-Germain confirms its place at the top of European football. The capital’s club also becomes the first to retain this distinction since its creation in 2021.