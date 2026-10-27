The Chinese controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappé now has financial repercussions. Following the announcement of advertising contract terminations with several Chinese companies, his new sponsor, the Swiss group On, was also penalized on Wall Street. An embarrassing situation for the brand, which recently signed the captain of the French national team to accelerate its international development.

On penalized on Wall Street due to Mbappé controversy

The controversy caused in China by Kylian Mbappé’s remarks about Mao Zedong now affects his sports equipment sponsor. The Swiss group On, specialized in sports shoes and apparel and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, saw its stock decline amid concerns about the commercial consequences of this affair.

The situation is particularly delicate for the company, which recently entered into a partnership with the Real Madrid forward. This collaboration was intended to allow On to strengthen its international visibility by relying on one of the most famous footballers on the planet.

The group, already present in the running shoe market, seeks to continue its expansion against giants Nike and Adidas. Its association with Mbappé is a strategic investment, notably to conquer new consumers and develop its presence in football.

The controversy erupted after the broadcast of an interview in which Kylian Mbappé mentions a montage showing his face combined with that of Mao Zedong. The player then calls the former communist leader a “Chinese dictator”, an expression that provoked many outraged reactions in China.

Several Chinese companies, including Dongpeng and Mengniu, announced ending their commercial collaborations with the footballer. These decisions were made after the dissemination of his remarks on Chinese social networks, where the controversy quickly grew.

The brands involved denounced statements that “hurt the national sentiments” of the Chinese people. They announced the termination of their commercial relations with the captain of Les Bleus, whose image had until then been particularly attractive to advertisers in the country.

Mao Zedong, a figure still extremely sensitive in China

The controversy directly concerns Mao Zedong, founder of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and leader of the country until his death in 1976. His legacy remains at the heart of the political identity of the Chinese Communist Party, despite the catastrophic human toll of several of his policies.

The Great Leap Forward, launched in the late 1950s, notably caused a famine responsible for tens of millions of deaths. The Cultural Revolution, triggered in 1966, led to a decade of violence, political persecutions, and social upheavals.

In China, any public criticism of Mao can provoke particularly strong reactions. Companies, especially when they use foreign personalities to promote their products, are also subject to strong pressure from public opinion and authorities.

A case that comes right after the Ballon d’Or disappointment

This commercial crisis hits Kylian Mbappé right after the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. On Monday evening in London, the Frenchman saw Harry Kane win the Ballon d’Or, while he hoped to win the prestigious individual award for the first time.

During the ceremony, Kylian Mbappé was also seen alone in his seat, looking particularly disappointed. These images widely circulated on social networks after the ranking announcement.

The Chinese controversy now adds commercial difficulties to this sporting disappointment. For the player, whose advertising revenues represent a significant part of his economic activity, the termination of several partnerships is a setback.

For On, a particularly unwelcome controversy

The affair comes at a delicate moment for the Swiss equipment supplier. On is seeking to develop its presence in international markets, notably in Asia, where competition among major sports brands is particularly intense.

China represents an important market for the sector, and controversies involving foreign ambassadors can quickly have consequences on companies’ images. The investors’ reaction shows that concerns now go beyond the advertising contracts directly signed by Mbappé.

The drop in On’s stock on Wall Street thus adds a financial dimension to a controversy that began with a few words spoken in an interview. For Kylian Mbappé and his new sponsor, this affair could complicate the development of their collaboration in the Chinese market.