The death of Jesús de Miguel, the CD Tenerife forward who passed away this Tuesday at the age of 30 after a violent collision with the FC Andorra goalkeeper, has taken a judicial turn. The Spanish police have opened an investigation for involuntary manslaughter concerning Jesús Owono, the Equatorial Guinean goalkeeper involved in the collision. The investigations, placed under judicial supervision, will have to determine whether his intervention was a simple game accident or a fault likely to engage his criminal responsibility. In case of serious negligence recognized by the justice system, Spanish law provides for up to four years of imprisonment.

A terrible collision that cost the Tenerife forward his life

The tragedy occurred Monday evening at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium, in the final minutes of the Spanish second division match between Tenerife and Andorra. While the two teams were tied (2-2), Jesús de Miguel chased a deep ball. The opposing goalkeeper, Jesús Owono, rushed out at high speed from his penalty area to clear the ball and violently collided with the forward at the upper body level.

As shown by the footage of the terrible collision that cost the Spanish footballer his life, Jesús de Miguel collapsed on the pitch after the collision. Victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest, he was taken care of by emergency services and then transported to the Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria University Hospital. His neurological condition worsened overnight and his club announced his death this Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Jesús Owono received a red card after his intervention. The match was definitively stopped, as players from both teams were deeply shaken by their opponent’s health condition.

Spanish police open investigation for involuntary manslaughter

The homicide unit of the Spanish national police has opened investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the collision. The inquiry, initiated under the procedure applicable to unnatural deaths, is under judicial supervision.

Police will notably examine video recordings of the match, reconstruct the goalkeeper’s trajectory, and establish the precise circumstances of the impact. Statements from involved persons and forensic conclusions may also be used to determine if a criminal fault was committed.

The case directly concerns Jesús Owono, the Equatorial Guinean international goalkeeper of FC Andorra. However, the opening of this investigation does not mean he has been found responsible for the death of Jesús de Miguel. No criminal guilt has been established at this stage.

Up to four years in prison: what the goalkeeper risks

The footballer’s death now raises the question of the criminal consequences of an act committed during a sports match. Interviewed about this case, Maître Alexis Chabot, a lawyer specializing in sports law, mentioned the possibility of an involuntary manslaughter charge: « Potentially, it could be involuntary manslaughter. »

In Spain, Article 142 of the Penal Code provides for a sentence of one to four years imprisonment when a person causes another’s death by serious negligence. A less serious negligence qualification can lead to different sanctions, including a fine.

For the goalkeeper to be convicted, the justice system would have to demonstrate that his behavior constituted criminally reprehensible negligence and that this directly caused the forward’s death.

The distinction is essential in football, where physical contacts and collisions are part of the competition’s risks. A dangerous intervention punished by a red card does not automatically constitute a criminal offense. Judges will have to assess the nature of the act, the circumstances of the action, and the degree of risk taken by the goalkeeper.

A mandatory judicial investigation after an unnatural death

The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands recalled that unnatural deaths, including accidents, lead to the opening of a judicial investigation in Spain. This procedure notably allows establishing the exact causes of death and searching for possible responsibility.

The chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui, however, considered that criminal prosecutions were unlikely, given that the collision occurred during a game action.

The investigations will therefore have to determine whether the collision that caused Jesús de Miguel’s death was exclusively a sports accident or if the conditions of a criminal offense are met.

Mbappé, Messi, Real Madrid and Barça pay tribute to the late player

The death of Jesús de Miguel caused immense emotion in international football. CD Tenerife announced the passing of their forward in a particularly painful statement, expressing their support to the player’s family, relatives, and all his teammates.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and many European clubs sent their condolences. Kylian Mbappé also paid a moving tribute to Jesús de Miguel by posting on Instagram: « Immense sadness, there are no words. Rest in peace. »

Lionel Messi also expressed his sadness and offered condolences to the player’s family. Gerard Piqué, owner of FC Andorra, also reacted to the Spanish forward’s passing.

The Spanish Football Federation postponed several Copa del Rey matches, while UEFA announced moments of silence during European matches this week.

CD Tenerife plans a tribute to Jesús de Miguel on Saturday at their Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium. The footballer’s body is to be repatriated to Navahermosa, in the province of Toledo, according to his family’s wishes.