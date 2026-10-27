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Ballon d’Or 2026: Kylian Mbappé took a huge blow to morality after his defeat

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Ballon d'Or 2026: Kylian Mbappé suffered a huge blow to his morale after his defeat
Ballon d'Or 2026: Kylian Mbappé suffered a huge blow to his morale after his defeat

Kylian Mbappé’s defeat at the 2026 Ballon d’Or was particularly hard to take. The day after Harry Kane’s crowning, journalist Dave Appadoo stated on the set of L’Équipe du soir that the Real Madrid forward had received a real blow. According to him, the Frenchman had placed great hopes on this edition and might struggle to digest this new disappointment.

“The blow was the most violent”

Dave Appadoo reflected on Kylian Mbappé’s attitude during the ceremony and the psychological consequences this new defeat could have. The journalist notably emphasized that time is passing for the captain of the French team, still searching for his first Ballon d’Or: “I had the impression that he was the one for whom the blow was the most violent. People were already telling Mbappé when he was 19-20 years old that he had time. In the end, he will reach 28 years old without a Ballon d’Or.”

The journalist considers that this edition held particular importance for the Frenchman, who hoped to finally win football’s most prestigious individual award.

“He played a bit of his all-in this year”

Dave Appadoo also stressed the communication efforts deployed around Kylian Mbappé over recent months. In his view, this media exposure reflected the player’s determination to do everything possible to win the trophy: “I had the impression he played a bit of his all-in this year. Hence this hyper dynamic, hyper present communication.”

Despite his individual performances with Real Madrid and the French team, Kylian Mbappé once again failed to convince voters enough. At 27 years old, the former PSG forward thus sees another opportunity to win the Ballon d’Or slip away.

“Something was falling on Kylian Mbappé”

Dave Appadoo then mentioned the exact moment when Ronaldo opened the envelope containing the winner’s name. According to the journalist, the Frenchman’s disappointment was particularly noticeable at the announcement: “When Ronaldo opened the envelope, I had the impression that something was falling on Kylian Mbappé.”

The journalist finally expressed his concerns about the consequences of this disappointment, recalling that other great players had struggled to recover from a Ballon d’Or they thought they could win: “We know he is a strong guy, but we have known others who suffered the backlash of a Ballon d’Or they thought they had. I have the impression he took a big hit. It was even harder than other years.”

Still no Ballon d’Or at almost 28 years old

Since his emergence at Monaco, then his rise at PSG and transfer to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has regularly been among the contenders for the Ballon d’Or. World champion in 2018 and finalist in the 2022 World Cup, he already has an impressive record, but the individual trophy still eludes him.

This new defeat takes on a particular dimension as the French forward will celebrate his 28th birthday on December 20th. Long considered the natural successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé will still have to wait to hope to inscribe his name on the Ballon d’Or roll of honor…

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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