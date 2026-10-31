Ligue 1: Major Overhaul at Le Havre, Didier Digard Fired and President Jean-Michel Roussier Pushed Out

Le Havre AC decided to part ways with its coach Didier Digard this Saturday, following the heavy defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (1-5). But the 40-year-old coach is not the only one paying the price for the crisis hitting the Normandy club. President Jean-Michel Roussier, 71, is also on his way out. The majority American shareholder Blue Crow Sports Group has decided to take back control while HAC occupies the last place in Ligue 1 with only 2 points in 9 matches.

Didier Digard fired after humiliation against PSG

The defeat of Le Havre against PSG (1-5), marked by a hat-trick from Achraf Hakimi⁠, was fatal to Didier Digard. On Friday night, the Havre team had opened the scoring as early as the 18th minute thanks to Josué Maja, before suffering the Parisian reaction. PSG scored 5 goals between the 26th and 69th minutes, inflicting the Normandy club its seventh defeat of the season.

After this new disappointment, Didier Digard tried to defend his group, refusing to place the responsibility for the defeat on his players. The Havre management finally decided to terminate his contract, although it had been extended last June for an additional season, with an extra year option.

Jean-Michel Roussier also pushed out

The firing of Didier Digard comes with another upheaval at the head of Le Havre AC. Jean-Michel Roussier, president of the club since June 2022, is also announced to be leaving. At 71, the former president of Olympique de Marseille and AS Nancy Lorraine is expected to step down after more than four years leading the oldest club.

It is the majority American shareholder Blue Crow Sports Group, led by Ben Guill and holding over 95% of HAC’s capital, that decided to change the club’s sporting management. However, Roussier’s announced departure has not yet been officially confirmed. The executive had accompanied Le Havre’s return to Ligue 1 in 2023, after 14 years in the second division, then the following three seasons in the top flight.

Two points in 9 matches: a catastrophic record

Le Havre’s ranking explains the American shareholder’s decision. After 9 Ligue 1 matches, HAC occupies 18th and last place with only 2 points out of 27 possible. The Normans have not won any match since the start of the championship, with 2 draws and 7 defeats.

The club is already 5 points behind Strasbourg, currently in the relegation playoff spot with 7 points, while the Alsatians still have to play their 9th match. Troyes, second to last with 5 points, also has one game less. The situation could therefore worsen for the Havre team after the weekend.

The Normandy team remains on a series of particularly worrying results. After securing its survival in the last two seasons, it has never managed to start its championship well and now finds itself in great difficulty in the fight to avoid relegation.

Three club figures gone in a few months

The departure of Didier Digard and the announced exit of Jean-Michel Roussier continue the changes initiated during the summer. Sporting director Mathieu Bodmer had already left Le Havre to join Stade Malherbe de Caen, ending a collaboration started in 2022.

Bodmer, Roussier, and Digard had nevertheless contributed to HAC’s recent sporting successes. Under Roussier’s presidency, Le Havre won the Ligue 2 championship in 2023, thus returning to the elite of French football. After Luka Elsner’s departure in summer 2024, Didier Digard took charge of the first team.

In his first full season on the Havre bench, the former midfielder secured 15th place in Ligue 1 in 2024-2025. HAC then finished 14th in 2025-2026, achieving another survival. These results convinced the management to renew their trust in him last June.

President Jean-Michel Roussier had then publicly defended the extension of his coach, explaining that keeping him at the helm of the team was a shared will with the American shareholder. Less than five months later, Blue Crow Sports Group chose to change course.

Le Havre must now rebuild its management and save its place in Ligue 1

Didier Digard leaves the Havre bench after 79 matches coached in all competitions. The former Nice and PSG player, who had started his head coaching career on the French Riviera, sees his second experience leading a Ligue 1 team end prematurely.

Le Havre must now find a new coach capable of turning around a team that has yet to win this season. The club will also have to address the question of its presidency if Jean-Michel Roussier’s departure is confirmed.

The next coach will inherit a team at the bottom of the championship, with 2 points in 9 matches, and will have to quickly achieve results to prevent the gap with the first non-relegation teams from widening further.