Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d'Or, capping off an exceptional season with 73 goals. The Bayern Munich striker finished ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, confirming his status as the league's top scorer. This title, the first of his career, ends a 25-year wait for English football.

Harry Kane is the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or! The Bayern Munich striker won the most prestigious individual trophy in world football on Monday evening at the 70th ceremony held at the London Palladium. At 33, the England captain secured the first Ballon d'Or of his career, capping off an exceptional season marked by 73 goals scored for his club and country.

The Bayern Munich striker was chosen over his main rivals, including Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. He succeeds Ousmane Dembélé, who won the award in 2025 after a historic season with Paris Saint-Germain.

73 goals in one season: exceptional statistics

Harry Kane built his triumph on impressive attacking efficiency. During the 2025-2026 season, the England international scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich in all competitions, in addition to 12 goals for England. In total, he scored 73 goals in just 65 appearances.

In the Bundesliga, Kane found the net 36 times, securing the title of top scorer in the German league for the third consecutive season. He also scored 14 goals in the Champions League, his best personal tally in the competition, finishing just one shy of Kylian Mbappé.

The Englishman also won the European Golden Shoe, awarded to the top scorer in European leagues. His performances complemented a season crowned by the German league title and the German Cup victory with Bayern Munich.

Mbappé and Lamine Yamal fail to beat the English striker

The competition was particularly fierce this year. Kylian Mbappé, in particular, could boast of his 58 goals scored for Real Madrid and the French national team, as well as his 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup, where he finished as top scorer. The Frenchman also led the Champions League scoring charts with 15 goals.

Lamine Yamal also had considerable arguments in his favor. At just 19 years old, the FC Barcelona winger participated in Spain's victory at the 2026 World Cup. Having scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists for his club and national team, he could have become the youngest winner in the history of the Ballon d'Or.

But Harry Kane's 73 goals, combined with the league and cup double won with Bayern Munich, ultimately allowed the Englishman to lift the trophy.

The first Englishman crowned champion since Michael Owen in 2001

With this victory, Harry Kane becomes the fifth English player in history to win the Ballon d'Or, after Stanley Matthews in 1956, Bobby Charlton in 1966, Kevin Keegan in 1978 and 1979, and Michael Owen in 2001.

This ends a 25-year wait for English football. Bayern Munich also reclaims the top spot in this individual award, 45 years after Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's triumph in 1981.

This trophy crowns a career long marked by a paradox: despite his exceptional statistics and numerous records with Tottenham, Harry Kane had to wait until his transfer to Bayern Munich in August 2023 to begin enriching his collective record.

A coronation in London, where it all began

The location of the ceremony lends a special significance to this achievement. It was in London , his hometown, that Harry Kane received his first Ballon d'Or. It was also in the British capital that he spent the majority of his career, becoming Tottenham's all-time leading scorer with 280 goals.

His move to Bayern Munich was motivated by his desire to finally win titles. Three years later, the English striker now boasts several team trophies and the most prestigious individual award.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or also confirms the dominance of players from the major European leagues. Following Ousmane Dembélé's victory with PSG , another striker has received the ultimate accolade, at the end of a statistically historic season.