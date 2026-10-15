Europa League: OM falls to Olympiakos, Vélodrome witnesses another disappointment (0-1)

Olympique de Marseille suffered another disappointment this Thursday. Defeated at the Vélodrome stadium by Olympiakos (0-1), the Marseillais conceded their second loss in two Europa League matchdays, following their heavy defeat against Besiktas (4-1). Despite several chances, notably by Keyliane Abdallah, Bruno Genesio’s players failed to find the back of the net. The Greeks made the difference thanks to a header from Santiago Hezze in the 42nd minute, before resisting the Olympian attacks. With zero points and five goals conceded in two matches, OM has already seriously compromised its European campaign start.

Abdallah shows danger, but Marseille misses its first chances

The match starts at a relatively cautious pace. Marseille seeks to take control of the ball and establish its play in the opponent’s half, but the first attacks lack precision. Olympiakos remains well organized, closes spaces, and forces the Marseillais to multiply passes without managing to destabilize their defense.

Keyliane Abdallah tries to make a difference with his liveliness. The young Marseille forward is available, provokes, and looks to bring depth. Angel Gomes also finds himself in an interesting position inside the box but pushes his ball too far when dribbling and misses a good opportunity.

The first real Marseille chance comes when Keyliane Abdallah volleys the ball. His attempt heads towards goal, but Stefan Ortega makes a superb save and prevents OM from opening the scoring. The Vélodrome starts to push, while Marseille finally seems capable of troubling the Greek defense.

42nd minute: Hezze beats Aguerd and cools down the Vélodrome

As Marseille seems to gradually take the upper hand, Olympiakos strikes from a set piece. In the 42nd minute, the Greeks play a two-man corner. Chiquinho delivers a precise cross into the box, where Santiago Hezze outjumps Nayef Aguerd and places a close-range header. Jeffrey de Lange is beaten: 0-1.

The goal comes at the worst moment for Marseille, who begins to show more danger but finds themselves behind just before halftime. On this play, the Olympian defenders fail to prevent Hezze from gaining the upper hand in the air, and Olympiakos immediately capitalizes on this marking error.

The visitors even think about doubling their lead in the final seconds of the first half. Roman Yaremchuk sends the ball into the net and celebrates what looks like the second Greek goal. But the referee ultimately disallows the goal for an offside position by a few centimeters. Marseille escapes the 0-2 and returns to the locker rooms with only a one-goal deficit.

Marseille raises the tempo, but Olympiakos resists

After the break, OM tries to accelerate. The Marseillais look more to use the flanks, notably with Timothy Weah and Igor Paixão, and multiply crosses to pressure the opposing defense. Keyliane Abdallah also continues to offer solutions in the spaces.

Marseille’s possession increases, but the Greeks remain disciplined. Olympiakos defends rigorously, closes the center, and regularly forces Bruno Genesio’s players to look for solutions on the wings. Marseille earns several corners but fails to convert these situations into goals.

In the 65th minute, Timothy Weah tries his luck and forces the opposing goalkeeper to intervene. OM continues to push, but Stefan Ortega responds well and maintains his advantage. Each passing minute brings the visitors closer to a valuable victory.

Genesio brings on Gouiri, Harit, and Moumbagna to snatch an equalizer

Facing his team’s offensive difficulties, Bruno Genesio decides to react with three simultaneous substitutions in the 62nd minute. Amine Gouiri replaces Neal Maupay at the spearhead, Amine Harit comes on for Tochukwu Nnadi, and Ulisses Garcia succeeds Emerson Palmieri.

The Marseille coach thus seeks to bring more mobility and creativity in the last thirty meters. Gouiri multiplies movements, Harit tries to create gaps between the lines, but Olympiakos continues to protect its penalty area effectively.

In the 75th minute, Faris Moumbagna replaces Angel Gomes to strengthen Marseille’s offensive presence. Five minutes later, Geoffrey Kondogbia comes on for Keyliane Abdallah. Despite these changes, OM still cannot find a solution and faces a Greek defense that does not yield.

Olympiakos manages the last minutes more cautiously and seeks to break the rhythm of the opposing attacks. Marseille tries to maintain pressure until the end, but the four minutes of added time change nothing. At the final whistle from Michael Oliver, the Greeks can celebrate their victory, while the Marseille players leave the pitch with another disappointment.

9 corners, 11 shots: Marseille dominates the stats, not the score

The match statistics illustrate Marseille’s lack of finishing. OM ends with 56% possession, eleven shots against ten for Olympiakos, and especially nine corners against only one for the visitors. A statistical dominance that does not translate on the scoreboard.

Marseille targets five attempts, all repelled by Stefan Ortega. On the other side, Olympiakos is more precise with six shots on target out of ten, forcing Jeffrey de Lange to also make five saves.

The difference is ultimately made on a corner perfectly exploited by the Greeks. Where Marseille multiplies chances without concluding, Olympiakos takes advantage of a single set piece to score the decisive goal.

Two matches, two defeats: OM already 31st in the standings

After the heavy defeat against Besiktas (4-1) in the first matchday, Marseille records a second consecutive loss. With zero points, one goal scored, and five conceded, the Olympians occupy the 31st place in the league phase.

The situation becomes worrying in a competition where each team plays only eight matches before the general ranking is established. The top eight qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams ranked 9th to 24th must play playoffs. All teams finishing beyond 24th place are eliminated.

Conversely, Olympiakos continues its excellent European campaign start. After their victory against Jagiellonia Białystok (2-1), the Greek club secures a second win and now totals six points out of six possible.

A trip to Sturm Graz to avoid a third disappointment

Marseille must now prepare for its next European fixture, scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at Sturm Graz in Austria. After two consecutive defeats, Bruno Genesio’s players have little margin left to hope to reposition themselves in the qualification race.

This new defeat is all the more regrettable as it occurs in front of the Vélodrome crowd, a few days after a league victory at Troyes (2-0). OM hoped to confirm its recovery, but its offensive inefficiency and fragility on set pieces cost it three more points.

With two defeats in two matches, Marseille already finds itself obliged to react. A third poor performance in Austria would further complicate the European prospects of a club that hoped to play an important role in this Europa League.