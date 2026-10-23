Olympique de Marseille continues to struggle in the Europa League. Defeated on Thursday night at Sturm Graz’s home ground (1-0), the Marseille team recorded their third loss in three matches and remain stuck at zero points. This new setback seriously jeopardizes their chances of qualification. Meanwhile, Stade Rennais secured a valuable draw on Juventus Turin’s field (2-2), after even taking the lead.

Marseille sinks again in Austria

As has been the case for many years, nothing is going well for OM on the European stage. After a heavy defeat against Besiktas (4-1), then a home loss to Olympiakos (0-1), Bruno Genesio’s players once again left the pitch without any points. This time, it was Sturm Graz who defeated Marseille, thanks to a goal scored as early as the 13th minute.

The opening goal came from a major defensive error. Under pressure from Luca Weinhandl, young Nouhoum Kamissoko lost the ball in a dangerous area. Oumar Diakité, served by Weinhandl, immediately took advantage to beat Jeffrey de Lange and give the Austrians the lead.

Marseille then tried to react but failed to seriously threaten their opponent. The Olympians even narrowly avoided a heavier defeat several times. De Lange notably made a decisive save against Hödl, while Seidl hit the crossbar with a lob attempt.

On the Marseille side, Keyliane Abdallah hit the post before halftime but could not equalize.

Sterile domination and only one shot on target

Despite ball possession exceeding 70%, OM was unable to convert their territorial dominance. Marseille finished the match with 14 shots but only one on target, compared to five for their opponents.

Bruno Genesio tried to change his team’s dynamics at halftime by bringing on Himad Abdelli and Igor Paixão. Marseille occupied the opponent’s half more but failed to find a breakthrough.

At the 70th minute, Paixão finally forced the Austrian goalkeeper to make a save. This was Marseille’s only shot on target throughout the match. A few minutes later, Jeffrey de Lange again prevented Sturm Graz from doubling their lead.

At the final whistle, the assessment is damning: three matches, three defeats, one goal scored and six conceded. Marseille is now plunged deep in the league phase standings.

Zero points: qualification becomes very difficult

With no points after three matchdays, OM has already exhausted much of its qualification possibilities. Marseille must now obtain results in the last five matches to hope to finish among the top 24 teams and advance to the knockout phase.

The schedule offers them no respite. Their next European fixture will take them to Bayer Leverkusen’s ground, a particularly tough opponent to face away.

Rennes stands up to Juventus and leaves Turin with a point

Stade Rennais experienced a very different evening in Italy. Facing Juventus Turin, the Bretons secured a spectacular draw (2-2), after managing to turn the situation around in the first half.

The match started very badly for Franck Haise’s players. As early as the 5th minute, Zeki Çelik opened the scoring for the Italians, benefiting from good work by Nick Woltemade.

But Rennes quickly reacted. At the 15th minute, Mousa Al-Tamari equalized after a collective action finished with a pass from Bryan Reynolds. The Bretons then resisted Turin’s offensives, notably thanks to several interventions by Brice Samba.

Just before halftime, Rennes even took the lead. Following a handball by Douglas Luiz in the box, the referee awarded a penalty after VAR intervention. Boulaye Dia converted it at the 43rd minute, allowing Rennes to head into the break leading (2-1).

Juventus equalizes on penalty, Rennes remains unbeaten

After the break, Juventus increased pressure to avoid a home defeat. The Italians finally earned a penalty after a handball by Bryan Reynolds in the Rennes box.

Nick Woltemade converted the penalty at the 67th minute, leveling the score (2-2).

The end of the match was particularly tense. Juventus believed they had snatched victory in the final minutes, but a goal by Jhon Lucumí was disallowed for offside.

Rennes ultimately held on to this draw, which extends their unbeaten run in the competition. After a first draw against Sturm Graz (0-0) and a win over OFI Crete (2-1), the Bretons now have five points from three matches.

Two opposite trajectories for French clubs

At the end of this third matchday, the contrast is striking between Marseille and Rennes. The Olympians have still not opened their account and already see their European future seriously threatened. Rennes, on the other hand, have demonstrated their ability to compete with a prestigious opponent on their own ground.

The evening was also difficult for Olympique Lyonnais, heavily defeated at Hoffenheim (3-0). The three French representatives engaged on Thursday in Europa League therefore did not win any matches.

After three matchdays, Rennes maintains a favorable position in the race for qualification, while Marseille no longer has the right to make mistakes. For Bruno Genesio’s men, the last five European matches will be decisive.