Olympique de Marseille suffered a resounding defeat this Sunday at the Stade Vélodrome. While leading 2-0 at halftime against Le Mans, the Marseillais completely fell apart in the second half, conceding three goals, including the losing goal in stoppage time (2-3). A totally unexpected scenario against the newly promoted Le Mans, ending OM’s streak of five consecutive Ligue 1 wins. Bruno Genesio’s men, who could have moved closer to the top spots, finish this 11th matchday in fifth place in the championship.

Gouiri and Paixão put Marseille on track

Olympique de Marseille had nevertheless started their match perfectly. After an animated first half hour, Amine Gouiri opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. The Algerian international took advantage of a long pass from CJ Egan-Riley to outrun the Le Mans defense and beat goalkeeper Nicolas Kocik.

Seven minutes later, Marseille doubled the lead. On a quick counterattack, Gouiri served Igor Paixão, who finished with a curled right-footed shot in the 40th minute. The Vélodrome could then believe in a quiet evening.

At halftime, OM leads 2-0 and seems headed for a sixth consecutive league win. The Marseillais come off a victory obtained at RC Lens (2-1), which had allowed them to climb to fourth place before the international break.

Le Mans overturns everything in twenty-five minutes

The second half takes a radically different turn. Le Mans, coached by Patrick Videira, becomes increasingly dangerous and finally breaks down the Marseille defense.

In the 70th minute, Louis Mafouta reduced the gap with a superb direct free kick that beat Jeffrey de Lange. The score is now 2-1 and the visitors regain hope.

Eight minutes later, Le Mans earned a penalty after a handball by Ulisses Garcia in the box. Mafouta faced De Lange, but the Marseille goalkeeper saved his attempt in the 79th minute. Marseille temporarily holds on to their lead.

This missed penalty did not discourage the Le Mans players. In the 84th minute, Erwan Colas, who came on in the second half, took advantage of a ball passed by Lucas Calodat to equalize in two attempts. The score is now 2-2.

As a draw seemed likely, Le Mans delivered the knockout blow. In the 90+5th minute, Rayan Bamba found Jean Vercruysse in the box. The Le Mans midfielder controlled the ball and scored the visitors’ third goal.

In a few minutes, Marseille went from a seemingly secured victory to a spectacular defeat in front of their home crowd.

Marseille drops to fifth place, Le Mans escapes the relegation zone

This defeat is a brutal setback for Olympique de Marseille. After five consecutive Ligue 1 wins, Bruno Genesio’s players let slip three points at home while holding a two-goal lead with twenty minutes remaining.

OM thus misses the chance to climb onto the podium and finishes the 11th matchday in fifth place. The Marseillais also record another disappointment at the Vélodrome, notably after their defeat against PSG in September.

For Le Mans, the result is very positive. The newly promoted team earns their second victory of the season in the league and climbs to 13th place, distancing themselves from the relegation zone.