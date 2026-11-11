Another setback for Zinédine Zidane. On the eve of the France team’s trip to Italy, Kylian Mbappé is heading towards missing the match. The captain of Les Bleus is suffering from a hamstring discomfort and did not participate in the collective training this Wednesday morning at Clairefontaine. His absence for Thursday evening’s clash in Milan now seems very likely. The French staff still hopes to have him back on Sunday against Turkey in Bordeaux.

Mbappé absent from training, his absence against Italy almost confirmed

Kylian Mbappé remained in treatment this Wednesday, on the eve of the Italy vs. France match scheduled for Thursday at 8:45 PM at San Siro stadium in Milan. The Real Madrid forward feels muscular discomfort in his hamstrings that should prevent him from playing this fifth day of the Nations League.

No official announcement of a definitive withdrawal has yet been made, but his participation appears highly compromised. However, the injury is not considered serious. The French staff is prioritizing caution to allow their captain to return to the field by Sunday for the last group stage match against Turkey.

This new physical alert comes as Mbappé was making his return to the national team after missing the last three matches of Les Bleus. On September 25, during France’s victory in Turkey (1-0), he scored the decisive goal before leaving the pitch early due to a left knee injury.

Zidane faces multiple absences and calls up Senny Mayulu

Mbappé’s probable unavailability further complicates Zinédine Zidane’s plans. The coach already has to cope with the absences of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram, and Pierre Kalulu, all forced to withdraw from this gathering.

To strengthen his offensive sector, Zidane decided to call up Senny Mayulu. The young Paris Saint-Germain player, aged 20, initially called up with the U21s, joins Les Bleus this Wednesday afternoon. He will discover the France A team for the first time.

The Parisian benefits from his recent good performances with PSG, where he scored three goals and provided two assists in his last four matches. His offensive versatility is an additional option for Zidane, already deprived of several important players.

Saël Kumbedi and Éli Junior Kroupi had previously been called up to compensate for Kalulu and Thuram’s absences. Tchouaméni, however, has not been replaced.

A decisive clash against Italy before hosting Turkey

As we explained during the announcement of Zinédine Zidane’s squad to face Italy and Turkey⁠, Les Bleus approach these last two Nations League matches in a favorable position.

With three wins and one draw in four matches, the France team occupies first place in their group with 10 points, three points ahead of Italy. A draw on Thursday in Milan would be enough for the French to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

After this trip to San Siro, Zinédine Zidane’s men will host Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux for their last group stage match. The French medical staff hopes to count on Kylian Mbappé for this match, although his participation will depend on the evolution of his muscular discomfort.