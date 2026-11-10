RC Lens has decided to part ways with Yannick Cahuzac, only two months after his appointment as head coach. The former midfielder pays the price for a series of poor results, notably the humiliation suffered at home against Como in the Champions League (1-9) and the defeat against Olympique de Marseille (1-2) on Sunday. The Lens management, meeting Monday evening, decided: Cahuzac will no longer lead the Sang et Or. The name of Pierre Sage, who left Lens this summer to join Crystal Palace, is already circulating as his successor.

A historic humiliation against Como that cost him his job

Yannick Cahuzac’s situation had become particularly delicate after a catastrophic week. Lens first lost the Northern derby against Lille (0-1), before suffering a real thrashing against Como in the Champions League. Beaten 9-1 at Bollaert, the Sang et Or conceded the heaviest home defeat in the history of the competition.

Four days later, Lens hoped to react in front of their fans against Olympique de Marseille. But the Artésiens players were defeated again (1-2), confirming the difficulties of a team unable to stop its bad run. After this match, Yannick Cahuzac acknowledged his group’s problems: « We are still sick, we will have to work and never give up. »

This statement did not convince the management to grant him more time. The decision to end his duties was made after a crisis meeting held Monday evening. Cahuzac will not return to his former assistant position and is expected to leave the club permanently.

Two months on the bench and already the door

Promoted head coach on September 15, Yannick Cahuzac succeeded Dino Toppmöller, who was himself dismissed after only six official matches. The sudden departure of the German coach had already caused a first upheaval on the Lens bench.

A former player of Bastia, Toulouse, and Lens, Cahuzac knew the club environment perfectly. He wore the Sang et Or jersey between 2019 and 2022 before continuing his career in the technical staff. Arriving as assistant in summer 2026, he was promoted to lead the first team after Toppmöller’s dismissal.

His tenure as number one ends with a record of three wins and six losses in nine matches across all competitions. After some encouraging results, performances quickly deteriorated, especially on the European stage.

In the league, Lens now occupies eleventh place with 13 points after ten rounds, five points away from the relegation zone. A situation far from the ambitions displayed by the club after its excellent previous season.

Pierre Sage could make his big return to Lens

To replace Yannick Cahuzac, Lens management would be considering three candidates. Among them is Pierre Sage, who left Racing last June to join Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The French coach had nevertheless had an exceptional 2025-2026 season with Lens. Under his leadership, the Sang et Or finished second in Ligue 1, secured qualification for the Champions League, and won the first Coupe de France in their history, beating Nice in the final (3-1).

But his English adventure is currently turning into a fiasco. Crystal Palace occupies the last place in the Premier League with only seven points after ten rounds. The London club has won only one of its last eight matches across all competitions, and Pierre Sage’s departure now seems imminent.

A return to Lens would therefore be a possibility for the French coach, even if no official negotiation has been announced. The two other candidates considered by the Artésien management have not yet been publicly identified.

Three coaches in three months: Lens is going through a deep crisis

With the successive departures of Dino Toppmöller and Yannick Cahuzac, RC Lens is about to welcome its third coach since the start of the season. A very rare instability for a club that had experienced a historic year just a few months earlier.

Sporting director Jean-Louis Leca and management must now quickly find a successor capable of turning the team around, both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League. The international break gives them a few days to reorganize the technical staff and prepare for the resumption.

The next meeting for Lens is set for Saturday, November 21, hosting Toulouse at Bollaert. Racing will then have to try to end its losing streak, with a new coach on the bench if management manages to finalize his appointment by then.