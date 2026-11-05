Cristiano Ronaldo announces international retirement at 41: “The time has come to give up the number 7”

It’s the end of an era for Portuguese football. Cristiano Ronaldo announced this Thursday his international retirement at the age of 41 in a five-minute video posted on his social media. After 23 years wearing the Portugal jersey, 234 caps and 146 goals, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has decided to end his journey with the Seleção. The Al-Nassr forward, who holds the world records for caps and goals in the men’s national team, will say farewell after the November international break.

“This is not an easy decision”: Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell

Sitting facing the camera, wearing a white polo shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo read a long message addressed to Portuguese supporters. Visibly moved, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward explained the reasons for his decision, made after more than two decades representing his country.

“The day has come to give up the number 7 jersey of our national team. I never considered it to belong exclusively to me. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility to wear it, defend it, and carry it with me to stadiums around the world. Today, the time has come to pass it on to future generations”, he declared.

The Portuguese acknowledged the difficulty of this choice: “This is not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart.” He also recalled that his international career, which began in August 2003, profoundly changed his life.

234 caps, 146 goals and three trophies with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the Portuguese national team with exceptional statistics. In 23 years, he played 234 international matches and scored 146 goals, two absolute records in men’s football. He participated in six World Cups and six European Championships, becoming one of the most capped players in football history.

His greatest success with Portugal remains the victory at Euro 2016, won in France against the Blues in the final (1-0 after extra time). Injured early in the first half, Ronaldo left the pitch in tears before encouraging his teammates from the sidelines. Éder’s decisive goal gave Portugal its first major international title in history.

The Portuguese captain then won the Nations League in 2019, and again in 2025. Three trophies that marked his time with the national team, in addition to five Ballon d’Or awards earned during his career.

An end of the journey after tensions with the coach

This announcement also follows tensions with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus. During the September gathering, Cristiano Ronaldo struggled with his substitute status against Norway before leaving the Portuguese squad. This situation raised many questions about his international future.

The five-time Ballon d’Or had already mentioned several times the prospect of his retirement while continuing his career at the highest level. This time, he made his decision official, ending a journey that began on August 20, 2003, during a friendly match against Kazakhstan.

“Portugal will always be part of me”

In his farewell message, Cristiano Ronaldo thanked his teammates, coaches, staff members, and family. He also addressed words to the millions of Portuguese who have supported him throughout his career, especially those living abroad.

“If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals made you hug someone, forget a worry, or feel pride for our country, then it was all worth it”, he confided.

The player concluded his post with a few words: “Portugal will always be part of me.”

This retirement concerns only his international career. Cristiano Ronaldo remains a player for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he continues his professional career. His departure from the national team will leave Portugal without its historic number 7, worn for 23 years by the top scorer in its history.