PSG: after the 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal, European press in shock, between “earthquake” and comparison with Mike Tyson

Paris Saint-Germain impressed European football. After their overwhelming victory (6-0) at Villarreal’s stadium on Tuesday night in the Champions League, the Parisian club received an avalanche of praise in the foreign press. From Spain to England, sports journalists applauded Luis Enrique’s men’s display, some even comparing their offensive power to that of Mike Tyson.

“A true earthquake”: Europe impressed by PSG

The day after PSG’s victory against Villarreal, the European press multiplied expressions to describe the Parisian performance. Among the most striking phrases were “a true earthquake” and “in the purest Mike Tyson style”, two comparisons that reflect the impression left by the six goals scored away.

PSG dominated Villarreal in front of their home crowd, with offensive efficiency that quickly deprived the Spaniards of any hope of coming back into the match. This victory is one of the most remarkable results of this Champions League matchday.

Marca compares PSG to Mike Tyson: Villarreal sent to the canvas

The Spanish sports daily Marca chose a particularly striking comparison with Mike Tyson, former heavyweight world champion. The newspaper describes a PSG capable of chaining blows without giving their opponent time to react, until the knockout.

The Madrid daily emphasizes the speed with which the Parisians turned the match around, against a Villarreal team completely overwhelmed. The comparison with the famous American boxer sums up the sporting violence of the defeat suffered by the Spaniards.

The newspaper AS also used very strong words. It notably describes a “true earthquake”, referring to PSG’s devastating start to the match. The Parisians scored four goals in only 7 minutes and 34 seconds, setting a speed record in Champions League history.

Four goals in less than eight minutes: Villarreal could do nothing

The match turned into a demonstration from the first minutes. João Neves opened the scoring in the 9th minute, before Désiré Doué doubled the lead in the 12th. One minute later, Senny Mayulu scored the third Parisian goal. In the 17th minute, Fabian Ruiz made it 4-0.

As shown by the progression of this PSG victory⁠, Luis Enrique’s players scored four goals in 7 minutes and 34 seconds. Villarreal returned to the locker room four goals behind.

In the second half, Fabian Ruiz completed a brace in the 50th minute, before David Boly, only 17 years old, contributed to the sixth goal in the 78th minute, on a shot deflected by Renato Veiga.

This victory was achieved despite the absences of Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes. Four important players in Luis Enrique’s setup, whose absences had been announced before the trip to Villarreal⁠.

A stunned Spanish press by Parisian dominance

The heavy scoreline particularly struck Spanish observers. PSG imposed their rhythm from the first minutes, recovering several balls very high on the pitch and exploiting Villarreal’s defensive errors.

The Spanish side conceded four goals before the 20th minute. They never managed to reduce the gap afterward, while Paris continued their attacks until the sixth goal.

The Parisian demonstration extends a series of remarkable performances in the Champions League. Before Villarreal, PSG had already beaten Manchester City on their ground (4-2)⁠, then defeated FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes (4-2)⁠.

Four wins in four matches, 20 goals scored: PSG crushes the competition

With this success, Paris Saint-Germain brings their record to four wins in four matches in this edition of the Champions League. The Parisian club now totals 12 points and 20 goals scored, an average of five goals per match.

Double European title holders, Paris continues their flawless run in the group stage. After victories against Slovan Bratislava, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Villarreal, Luis Enrique’s players have won their first four matches.

PSG will return to the Champions League on November 25 with a home game against AS Roma at Parc des Princes, before traveling to Aston Villa on December 8.