Champions League: PSG crushes Barcelona (4-2) and ends Catalans' 11-win streak

Paris Saint-Germain made a huge impact this Tuesday evening at Parc des Princes. After a spectacular match, Luis Enrique’s men dominated FC Barcelona (4-2) during the 3rd matchday of the Champions League. A resounding victory against a Catalan team that had won its first 11 matches of the season across all competitions. Despite several injuries, the Parisians brought down one of Europe’s most feared teams and confirmed their continental ambitions.

Doué opens the scoring, Barcelona responds twice

The match lived up to all expectations between two teams determined to impose their style of football. In front of their home crowd, PSG opened the scoring in the 38th minute thanks to Désiré Doué. The young French international capitalized on a ball loss by Lamine Yamal to unleash a shot from the edge of the box, beating Joan Garcia.

After the break, Barcelona reacted. In the 55th minute, Xavi Espart equalized following a breakthrough in the Parisian defense. But PSG immediately sought to regain the lead and refused to let the Catalans dictate the pace of the match.

In the 72nd minute, Lucas Hernandez set Parc des Princes alight by scoring PSG’s second goal with a header from a corner. A particularly important goal for the French defender, starting on the left due to Nuno Mendes’ absence.

However, Barcelona did not give up. In the 79th minute, Lamine Yamal brought the teams level again with a shot from a tight angle. At 2-2, the clash could still swing either way.

Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz knock out Barça in five minutes

That’s when Paris delivered the decisive blow. In the 81st minute, Vitinha restored PSG’s lead with a superb volley from the edge of the box. The Portuguese midfielder once again demonstrated his importance within the Parisian collective by scoring a crucial goal just as Barcelona thought they had regained control of the match.

Five minutes later, Fabian Ruiz finished off the Catalans. In the 86th minute, the Spanish international scored PSG’s fourth goal, sealing a brilliant victory against Hansi Flick’s team.

PSG ultimately won 4-2 after a rollercoaster match that confirmed their offensive power and ability to make a difference in decisive moments.

11 wins in 11 matches: PSG topples a previously unbeatable Barça

Paris’ performance takes on an even greater dimension when examining FC Barcelona’s statistics before this match. The Catalans had won their first 11 matches of the season, including nine in the league, and displayed impressive offensive efficiency.

With 48 goals scored in 11 games, more than four goals per match, Barça arrived at Parc des Princes with exceptional stats. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha were delivering high-level performances, while Hansi Flick’s team regularly crushed their opponents.

But this time, the Barcelona machine faltered. PSG became the first team this season to beat the Catalans, abruptly ending their perfect run. Paris inflicted four goals on a team accustomed to dominating its rivals.

Even decimated by injuries, Paris makes Barcelona bend

This victory is all the more remarkable as Luis Enrique had to cope with several physical problems. Even before kickoff, Nuno Mendes was out due to a left thigh injury. His absence was a real handicap against Lamine Yamal, one of the most dangerous players in European football.

Paris’ difficulties continued during the match. Ousmane Dembélé was forced off with an injury in the first half. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also had to leave in the second half, while Luis Enrique made several substitutions to reorganize his team.

Despite these setbacks, the Parisians kept attacking. Désiré Doué, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz successively found the back of the net, demonstrating the depth of the Paris squad.

After Manchester City, Barcelona: PSG sends a warning to all of Europe

One week after their spectacular victory at Manchester City (4-2), Paris Saint-Germain adds another major European team to their list of conquests.

The numbers speak for themselves: eight goals scored in two matches against Manchester City and Barcelona, two of the continent’s most prestigious opponents. With this new success, Paris continues their perfect run in this league phase with three wins in three matches.

As reigning European champions, PSG sends a particularly strong message to their competitors. Even deprived of key players and facing a team that had never lost this season, the Paris club found the resources to win with authority.

After defeating Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Paris overturned Barça at Parc des Princes. Two consecutive demonstrations reminding all of Europe that PSG intends to keep their crown.