Hard blow for PSG: Kvaratskhelia suffers ACL tear, Dembélé and Marquinhos also injured

Paris Saint-Germain paid a heavy price for its victory against FC Barcelona (4-2) on Tuesday night at Parc des Princes in the Champions League. The day after this resounding success, the Parisian club announced terrible news: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffers from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee. The Georgian forward will undergo surgery in the coming days and could miss the rest of the season. Another bad news for Paris: Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos, also injured against Barcelona, will be unavailable for several weeks.

Kvaratskhelia seriously injured: an absence of 9 to 12 months possible

The diagnosis came down this Wednesday and it is severe. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 25 years old, suffers from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee, one of the most feared injuries among professional footballers.

PSG confirmed that their player will undergo surgery in the coming days. This operation will be followed by a long rehabilitation period before a gradual return to training and competition.

For an anterior cruciate ligament rupture requiring surgical reconstruction, the return to top-level play generally takes between 9 and 12 months, although some players recover sooner. Such a period of unavailability would deprive Kvaratskhelia of the entire end of the 2026-2027 season, with a possible return between July and October 2027.

The Parisian club has not yet communicated a precise timeline. This will depend notably on the surgery, the progress of rehabilitation, and the player’s recovery.

A terrible blow for the Paris attack

This injury represents a considerable loss for Luis Enrique. Kvaratskhelia is one of the most dangerous elements of the Paris attack, thanks to his acceleration, dribbling quality, and ability to make a difference in individual duels.

The Georgian international holds an essential place in PSG’s offensive setup. His ability to eliminate opponents, create chances, and score in important matches makes him one of the most difficult players to replace in the Paris squad.

Ousmane Dembélé also affected: several weeks of absence

The bad news does not concern only Kvaratskhelia. Ousmane Dembélé, also injured against Barcelona, suffers from a muscle lesion in his left thigh.

Medical examinations confirmed an injury requiring several weeks of care. PSG will therefore also have to do without their forward for part of the upcoming fixtures.

This new unavailability constitutes an additional problem for Luis Enrique, who simultaneously loses two leading offensive players. With the injuries to Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé, the Parisian club is deprived of two of its main offensive weapons. The exact duration of Dembélé’s absence has not yet been specified.

Marquinhos injured in right thigh: defense also affected

Paris captain Marquinhos is also among the victims of that evening against Barcelona. The Brazilian defender suffers from a muscle lesion in his right thigh, which will force him to remain in treatment for several weeks.

His unavailability deprives PSG of its captain and one of the most experienced players in its defensive setup. Marquinhos plays an essential role in organizing the Parisian backline.

Luis Enrique will therefore have to make significant changes in several sectors of his team. With Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, and Marquinhos in the infirmary, PSG loses three leading players in the space of a single match.

A victory against Barcelona that costs extremely dearly

Sportingly, PSG made an excellent move on Tuesday night by beating Barcelona 4-2 at Parc des Princes. The Parisians confirmed their European ambitions by winning against one of their main competitors in the Champions League.

But the medical report darkens this success. Kvaratskhelia’s injury is severe, as it risks depriving the club of its Georgian international during the decisive phase of the season.

While Paris aims for new titles in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, Luis Enrique must now cope with three important absences, including Kvaratskhelia’s, potentially until next summer.

PSG won the clash against Barcelona, but comes out with three injured players and the prospect of having to play for many months without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. A real hard blow for the French champion, whose squad depth will be severely tested.