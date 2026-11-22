The verdict is in for Désiré Doué. Paris Saint-Germain confirmed this Sunday that their 21-year-old forward suffers from an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee, which occurred Saturday during the Parisian victory at OGC Nice’s stadium (3-2). Carried off on a stretcher and in tears before halftime, the French international will have to undergo surgery. Several months of absence are expected, with the 2026-2027 season now highly compromised.

PSG confirms the ACL tear and announces surgery

Medical examinations conducted this Sunday confirmed the severity of Désiré Doué’s injury. In a medical statement published midday, the Parisian club officially announced the diagnosis and detailed the next steps of his care: “Victim of an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the right knee during Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against OGC Nice, Désiré Doué will undergo surgery by the end of the month.”

The operation is therefore scheduled before November 30. However, PSG has not communicated a precise date for this intervention nor a timeline for his return to competition.

An anterior cruciate ligament tear is a particularly serious injury for a professional footballer. It generally requires a long rehabilitation period after surgery, followed by a gradual return to training before any official match comeback.

In this type of injury, unavailability usually lasts several months, often between six and nine months, sometimes longer. The exact duration notably depends on associated lesions, the procedure performed, and the progress of rehabilitation.

For Désiré Doué, a return before the end of the season therefore appears very uncertain. At this stage, PSG has not officially announced that their player will be absent until summer 2027.

Goal scorer against Nice, Désiré Doué collapses minutes later

The injury occurred on Saturday, November 21, during the 11th round of Ligue 1 at Allianz Riviera.

While PSG was trailing 1-0 after an early Nice goal in the 8th minute, Senny Mayulu equalized on a penalty at the 31st minute. One minute later, Désiré Doué gave the Parisians the lead by converting a cross from Achraf Hakimi.

But in the 40th minute, while trying to shield the ball from Sofiane Diop, the Parisian forward made a wrong step. His right knee suddenly gave way without direct contact with his opponent.

Doué immediately collapsed on the pitch and showed intense pain. The medical staff intervened quickly, but the player could not get up to continue the match. He eventually left the field on a stretcher, in tears, to the applause of the Nice crowd.

Ferran Torres replaced him in the 44th minute.

The images of his stretcher exit immediately caused great concern. The examinations performed the next day now confirm fears regarding the anterior cruciate ligament.

Luis Enrique had immediately mentioned a serious injury

After the match, Luis Enrique did not try to hide his concern over the images of his player’s exit : “We have to wait for the tests, but it’s a serious injury. It’s the life of a professional player, that’s how it is. I’m sure he will come back stronger than before.”

The Parisian coach also explained that he spoke with his forward in the locker room, while emphasizing the need to wait for definitive examinations to know the exact nature of the injury.

The now confirmed diagnosis forces Luis Enrique to prepare upcoming matches without his French international, who has scored six goals and provided four assists in fifteen appearances across all competitions this season.

After Kvaratskhelia, PSG loses a second forward to an ACL tear

This new injury comes only one month after that of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee.

The Georgian international was injured on October 20 against FC Barcelona, during Paris’s Champions League victory (4-2).

Paris Saint-Germain thus finds itself deprived of two of its main offensive players for a long period.

This unavailability also follows another incident suffered by Désiré Doué with the French national team against Italy on November 12. The forward received an elbow to the face, causing a displaced incisor. He then withdrew from the match against Turkey, also troubled by right hamstring issues.

Back in the Paris starting eleven against Nice, he had found the net before this new, much more serious injury.

Champions League: Désiré Doué will miss the clash against AS Roma

PSG must now prepare to host AS Roma on Wednesday, November 25 at Parc des Princes, in the Champions League, without Désiré Doué.

His absence will also extend over upcoming Ligue 1 matches and European fixtures in the coming months.

A double scorer in the 2025 Champions League final won 5-0 against Inter Milan, Désiré Doué had established himself as an important element of Paris’s offensive setup.

At 21 years old, the former Stade Rennais player now faces the most serious injury of his young career.

The timeline for his possible return can only be specified after surgery and the initial stages of rehabilitation. Meanwhile, PSG must prepare to continue much of its season without its French forward.