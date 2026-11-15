The French team secured the essentials this Sunday evening in Bordeaux. Three days after their defeat in Italy (3-1), Zinédine Zidane’s Blues dominated Turkey (2-1) during the sixth and final matchday of the Nations League group stage. Thanks to an own goal by Emirhan Topçu and a goal by Éli Junior Kroupi, the French finish first in group A1, ahead of Belgium and Italy. They will compete in the quarter-finals of the competition.

French dominance long thwarted by the Turkish goalkeeper

At the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, the French team had to react after their defeat on Thursday in Italy. Zinédine Zidane notably started Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola in attack, with Rayan Cherki and Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

The Blues quickly took control of the match, multiplying attacks against a compact Turkish defense. But goalkeeper Berke Özer, who plays for Lille, delayed the opening goal for a long time. He notably stood out against Mbappé, Barcola, and Olise, preventing the French from converting their dominance.

Turkey also created a dangerous chance through İsmail Yüksek, forcing Mike Maignan to intervene. Despite several favorable situations, both teams went into halftime scoreless (0-0).

Topçu scores an own goal, Kroupi scores his first goal with the Blues

The second half began with a forced change in the French ranks. Injured in the thigh, Mike Maignan gave way to Guillaume Restes. A few minutes later, the Blues finally found the breakthrough.

In the 49th minute, from a French corner, Adrien Rabiot headed the ball. Turkish defender Emirhan Topçu sent it into his own net, allowing France to take the lead (1-0).

Turkey then thought they had equalized thanks to Arda Güler, but his goal was disallowed after video assistant referee intervention for offside. The French also had a big scare when Güler missed the target while Guillaume Restes had left his goal.

In the 80th minute, Éli Junior Kroupi finally gave France a two-goal lead. Perfectly launched by Rayan Cherki, the young striker beat Berke Özer with a shot between the goalkeeper’s legs. A first goal for the player with the French team, called up as reinforcement after Marcus Thuram’s withdrawal.

The Turks reduced the gap in the 90th minute through Abdülkerim Bardakcı, who headed in a corner from Arda Güler. A goal too late to prevent the French victory (2-1).

France finishes first ahead of Belgium and Italy

This fourth win in six matches allows the French team to finish top of their group with 13 points. The Blues are ahead of Belgium, second with 12 points, and Italy, third with 10 points. Turkey finishes last with six defeats in as many matches and no points scored.

After a first draw against Italy at the Stade de France⁠, then the defeat on Thursday in Milan, the French thus return to victory for their last match of the year in this competition. The return of Kylian Mbappé, absent against the Italians due to a muscle discomfort⁠, was not marked by a goal from the French captain, despite several chances.

See you on November 20 to find out the Blues’ opponent

Qualified for the quarter-finals, the French team will know their next opponent on Friday, November 20, during the draw for the knockout phase of the Nations League. By finishing first in their group, they enter this new stage with seeded status.

The match against Turkey will also be remembered for Éli Junior Kroupi’s first international goal and Mike Maignan’s injury substitution. The Blues will return to the Nations League in March 2027 for the quarter-finals.