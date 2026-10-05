France-Belgium Tonight: Zidane's Blues Play for First Place

The French team meets Belgium again. One week after their 1-0 victory in Brussels, the Blues host the Red Devils this Monday at 8:45 PM at the Stade de France, for the 4th day of the Nations League. Leaders of group A1 with 7 points, Zinédine Zidane’s men can take a four-point lead over their main rival if they win. The match will be broadcast live on TF1 and streamed on TF1+.

This fourth match also marks the end of Zinédine Zidane’s very first gathering as head of the French team. After two away wins and a draw against Italy, the new coach remains unbeaten since taking office.

France leads with a one-point advantage over Belgium

The Blues approach this second France-Belgium match in one week from a position of strength. They have 7 points after three matchdays, compared to 6 for Belgium. France first won 1-0 in Turkey, then achieved the same result in Brussels, before being held to a 1-1 draw Friday evening by Italy at the Stade de France.

Belgium, on their side, perfectly reacted to their defeat against the French by dominating Turkey 3-0 on Friday. The standings thus make this match particularly important: a French victory would extend the gap to four points with only two matchdays left to play in November.

Michael Olise had delivered the Blues in Brussels

The memory of the first leg remains very fresh. On September 28, France struggled for a long time against the Belgian defense before finding the breakthrough in the 88th minute. Michael Olise had secured the victory for the Blues in a match largely dominated by the French.

Zidane then made nine changes compared to his first lineup in Turkey, giving playing time to several new internationals. This rotation did not prevent France from maintaining ball control and securing a second consecutive win.

Olise confirmed a few days later against Italy by also scoring the French goal from a free kick. The Bayern Munich player is thus one of the key figures in Zidane’s early tenure.

Mbappé absent, Upamecano suspended

France will still be without Kylian Mbappé. The Blues’ captain, injured in his left knee during the trip to Turkey, left the squad and was not replaced. Dayot Upamecano will also miss the match after his expulsion against Italy.

Zidane announced further changes for this fourth match played in eleven days. « We are 23, I want to use everyone. We will make smart changes to stay competitive for this match », explained the coach.

Mike Maignan is expected in goal. Jules Koundé, Jérémy Jacquet, Maxence Lacroix, and Adrien Truffert are announced among the main candidates to compose the defense. Manu Koné and Eduardo Camavinga could regain a place in midfield while Michael Olise should still start. Esteban Lepaul and Bradley Barcola are also among the players expected to start.

Belgium deprived of De Bruyne and Tielemans

Absences are also significant among the Red Devils. Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans are both suspended after accumulating warnings during this Nations League.

De Bruyne’s absence comes just after the Belgian midfielder scored a brace against Turkey. Zidane, however, refuses to consider his absence as a guarantee for the French. « I would have preferred him to be here, everyone loves watching football. Other players will take over, they have many good players and I know the match will be difficult despite his absence », he declared.

Mark van Bommel should therefore deeply modify his midfield, with Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Raskin, and Hans Vanaken among the considered options. Charles De Ketelaere, Dodi Lukebakio, and Mika Godts are announced upfront, while Romelu Lukaku could start on the bench.

A perfectly balanced duel after 122 years of history

This match also has a historical dimension. France and Belgium have faced each other 79 times since 1904 before tonight’s match. The record is perfectly balanced: 30 French wins, 30 Belgian wins, and 19 draws.

A victory this Monday would therefore allow France to surpass Belgium in the number of wins in their direct confrontations, for the first time after more than a century of duels.

The recent momentum clearly favors the Blues. Belgium has not beaten France since 1981 and notably suffered eliminations in the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League, as well as several more recent defeats against the French.

Zidane wants to finish his first gathering unbeaten

For Zidane, this fourth match must allow a positive conclusion to a particularly dense first gathering. Two 1-0 wins against Turkey and Belgium, then a 1-1 draw against Italy: France has not lost since his arrival at the helm of the Blues.

Mark van Bommel warns, however, that Belgium will not come to the Stade de France to defend. « This will be our toughest match. But we want to play our game everywhere. It’s one of the best teams in the world, but we could have beaten them in Brussels », says the Belgian coach.

The meeting is set for 8:45 PM at the Stade de France, with live broadcast on TF1 and TF1+. Between the first place in the group, Zidane’s unbeaten record, and a perfectly balanced historic face-off, this second France-Belgium in eight days goes far beyond a simple early international season match.