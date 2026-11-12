Premier League: The fiasco for Pierre Sage, fired by Crystal Palace after 5 months. A return to Lens is taking shape

Pierre Sage’s English adventure was short-lived. Crystal Palace officially announced this Thursday the dismissal of the 47-year-old French coach, only five months after his arrival in the Premier League. With two wins in ten matches, seven points, and last place in the standings, the London club decided to change coach. The technician could now return to RC Lens, which he had left in June after a historic season.

The decision was officially announced by Crystal Palace, which also confirmed the departure of three members of the technical staff: Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa, and Sandy Guichard. In its statement, the club thanks « Pierre and his team for their efforts during their time in South London » and wishes them good luck for the future. The name of Pierre Sage’s successor has not yet been announced.

Two wins, seven defeats: Crystal Palace’s catastrophic record

Recruited in June to succeed Oliver Glasner, Pierre Sage never managed to firmly establish his team in the top half of the table. After ten Premier League matches, Crystal Palace has only seven points, with two wins, one draw, and seven defeats. The Eagles occupy 20th and last place in the English championship.

Defensive difficulties were also evident. With 24 goals conceded in ten matches, Crystal Palace has the worst defense in the Premier League. The home defeat against Liverpool (1-3) last Sunday marked the club’s fourth consecutive league loss and hastened the decision of its leaders.

Across all competitions, Pierre Sage managed sixteen matches on the London bench, with five wins, three draws, and eight defeats. His contract was supposed to run until June 2029.

The French coach also had to deal with several important departures during the summer transfer window, notably those of Maxence Lacroix and Daniel Muñoz. Defender Marc Guéhi had also left the club a few months earlier to join Manchester City.

More than 7 million euros in compensation mentioned

Pierre Sage’s departure could be costly for Crystal Palace. Under contract until 2029, the French coach is expected to receive compensation corresponding to about 18 months’ salary, according to information circulating around his dismissal.

With an estimated monthly salary of nearly 400,000 euros, this compensation could exceed seven million euros. However, this amount remains an estimate and has not been officially confirmed by Crystal Palace.

The English club had already spent nearly five million euros last summer to secure his departure from RC Lens. Five months after this investment, the London leaders must therefore look for a new coach. Thomas Frank, former coach of Brentford and Tottenham, is among the main candidates mentioned to succeed him.

Lens wants to recover the coach who gave them the Coupe de France

Pierre Sage’s dismissal could accelerate his return to RC Lens. Lens president Joseph Oughourlian wants to reunite with the coach who led the Sang et Or to an exceptional 2025-2026 season, marked by a second place in Ligue 1, qualification for the Champions League, and the club’s first Coupe de France.

Pierre Sage had left Lens in June to try the English adventure, after being named Ligue 1’s best coach. His departure required a financial agreement between the two clubs, with Crystal Palace agreeing to pay a transfer fee to acquire the Frenchman and his assistant Jamal Alioui.

Since then, Lens has experienced a particularly turbulent period. Dino Toppmöller, appointed to succeed Sage, left his position in September. Yannick Cahuzac succeeded him before being dismissed himself this Tuesday, after a series of poor results, notably in the Champions League.

Pierre Sage’s return is now the priority for Lens leaders. Discussions have already taken place between the parties, and a verbal agreement is mentioned, although no official appointment has yet been announced.

A hoped-for return before hosting Toulouse

The schedule could push Lens to speed up negotiations. The Sang et Or must host Toulouse in the next Ligue 1 matchday, before traveling to Leipzig in the Champions League three days later.

Lens leaders want to have a new coach quickly to prepare for these two matches. Pierre Sage has the advantage of knowing the club perfectly, its operations, and a significant part of its squad.

The French coach could also accept a lower salary than he earned in England to return to the Lens bench. His official departure from Crystal Palace now removes one of the main obstacles to his return to Pas-de-Calais.

Five months after leaving Lens to discover the Premier League, Pierre Sage could thus return to the Bollaert-Delelis stadium and the club with which he won the Coupe de France last spring.