Israel announced this Thursday its decision to ban Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of La France insoumise, and Mathilde Panot, president of the LFI group in the National Assembly, from entering its territory. The measure was decided by Gideon Sa’ar, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, who reproaches the two French political leaders for their positions against Israel and their statements regarding the war in Gaza.

This ban targets two of the main figures of La France insoumise, a movement particularly critical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Israeli authorities accuse the movement’s leaders of making hostile remarks against the Hebrew State and consider that their statements go beyond the scope of political criticism.

Israel accuses Mélenchon and Panot of defamation and incitement to hatred

In its official communication, Gideon Sa’ar justifies this ban by the repeated positions taken by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Mathilde Panot. The Israeli government considers that their statements constitute serious defamations against Israel and its institutions.

Israeli authorities notably reproach Jean-Luc Mélenchon for calling to mobilize French ships to escort maritime flotillas seeking to reach the Gaza Strip. These operations, organized to challenge the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, have regularly caused tensions with Israeli authorities.

The Israeli ministry also states that it will not authorize entry to its territory for personalities who, according to it, encourage hatred against Israel and its citizens. These accusations come from the Israeli government and do not constitute judicial findings.

A decision directly affecting two LFI leaders

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has multiplied criticisms against Israeli policy since the beginning of the war in Gaza, triggered after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. He notably condemned Israeli military operations, called for a ceasefire, and supported the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Mathilde Panot has also taken positions several times against Israeli army operations and supported parliamentary initiatives aimed at denouncing the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The ban announced this Thursday personally concerns the two political leaders. It means they will not be allowed to enter Israel as long as this measure remains in effect. No specific duration of the ban has been communicated.

An announcement following a diplomatic incident with France

This Israeli decision is announced while another dispute opposes Paris and Jerusalem. As announced after the refusal of Yossi Dagan in France⁠, the leader of the Samaria Regional Council, representing Israeli settlements in the northern occupied West Bank, was recently banned from entering French territory.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified this measure by the “active role” of Yossi Dagan in the Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank. Paris recalls that “settlement is contrary to international law and compromises the two-state solution.”

The Israeli government had strongly condemned this ban, calling it “totally unacceptable” and considering that it was decided for “clearly political and ideological reasons”. Israel had also announced its intention to request explanations from French authorities.

The ban targeting Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Mathilde Panot is announced the day after this diplomatic protest.