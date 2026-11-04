Texas has just experienced a political upheaval. James Talarico, a 37-year-old Democrat, won the Senate election on Tuesday, November 3, against Ken Paxton, the State Attorney General and candidate supported by Donald Trump. A historic victory in this conservative territory, where Democrats had not won a statewide election since 1994. After a particularly contested campaign, the former teacher turned legislator managed to flip a seat Republicans hoped to retain.

The confrontation between the two men led to one of the most expensive Senate campaigns in American history. Ken Paxton, a figure of the Trumpist right, secured the Republican nomination after ousting incumbent Senator John Cornyn. However, his career was marked by several judicial and personal controversies, frequently raised by his opponents. James Talarico, for his part, focused his campaign on purchasing power, healthcare costs, and fighting corruption, while affirming his Christian faith and progressive convictions.

“Tonight, we have defeated Goliath”

A former teacher and Presbyterian theology student, James Talarico made his personal background an important part of his campaign. He sought to reach beyond the traditional Democratic electorate in a state where religion plays a major role in public life. On the evening of his victory, he celebrated the defeat of an opponent with a significant political apparatus and financial resources. “Tonight, we have defeated Goliath,” he declared to his supporters.

The result is a setback for Republicans in Texas, a state won by Donald Trump with a large margin in the 2024 presidential election. Talarico’s victory accompanies that of Gina Hinojosa, elected governor against Republican Greg Abbott. These two Democratic successes alter local political balances and contribute to the change of majority in Congress. For James Talarico, this election marks his entry into the federal Senate after several years in the Texas House of Representatives.