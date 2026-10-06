Migrants across borders: the Australian model, a warning for Europe and the United States

Since 2001, Australia has been sending asylum seekers to offshore processing centers, a controversial policy deemed costly and a violation of human rights. This model is prompting Europe and the United States to consider similar systems, despite warnings about potentially severe financial and legal consequences.

For over twenty years, Australia has been sending asylum seekers arriving by sea to processing centers located in third-party Pacific countries. This costly system, regularly criticized for its human rights abuses, is nevertheless being considered by the European Union and Washington .

The idea is not new, but it is resurfacing strongly in Western migration debates: processing asylum applications not on national soil, but in a third country, far from scrutiny and the usual legal channels. Australia has been practicing this policy since 2001, and its record provides a case study that neither Brussels nor Washington can ignore.

It was former Conservative Prime Minister John Howard who launched what his supporters dubbed the "Pacific Solution." Faced with the arrival of migrant boats, his government concluded agreements with Papua New Guinea and the tiny island nation of Nauru to establish asylum processing centers. The argument put forward at the time, and subsequently adopted by all successive governments, whether right-wing or left-wing, was to discourage dangerous crossings by eliminating any prospect of settlement in Australia for those arriving by sea. Howard famously summarized the doctrine with the phrase: "We will decide who enters this country and under what circumstances."

The Labour Party, which came to power in 2008, had ended the program, deeming it cynical, expensive, and ineffective. But faced with a resurgence of deadly shipwrecks, Prime Minister Julia Gillard reinstated it in 2012, after a group of experts recommended reopening the centers. "I'm not going to play politics when too many lives have been lost," she declared at the time. Between 2013 and 2014, the number of people transferred to these centers peaked at over 3,000.

Journalists have been almost systematically barred from these facilities, both on Nauru and Manus Island. This lack of transparency has largely facilitated public acceptance of the system, according to Graham Thom, advocacy coordinator for the Australian Refugee Council, who calls the policy a “medieval idea.” Testimonies gathered during a hearing before the Australian Senate last February described neglectful conditions, untreated medical conditions, and serious violations of the dignity of detainees, particularly women housed on Nauru. Seventy-three UN member states had previously expressed their concerns, and several countries, including Germany , Finland, and Switzerland , have called for an end to the outsourced processing of asylum claims. In 2017, a group of former detainees on Manus Island reached a settlement of AU$70 million (approximately €43 million) after filing a lawsuit alleging ill-treatment and unlawful detention.

Financially, the bill is hefty: Australia has already spent over 13 billion Australian dollars on offshore detention since 2012. A recent agreement with Nauru also provides for sending convicted foreign nationals who cannot be returned to their country of origin there, at a cost of 2,5 billion Australian dollars over thirty years.

The European Union is embarking on a similar path. In June, the European Parliament adopted new rules paving the way for "return centers" established outside the Union's borders, with Rwanda, Uzbekistan, and Uganda cited among the potential destinations. People without the right to remain in the EU could be sent there as early as 2027. The system includes severe penalties for those who refuse transfer, including detention of up to thirty months. The Danish Minister for Immigration, Morten Bodskov, was careful to clarify that these facilities would not be "camps," presenting them as "a new chance to have a life in a partner country." Denmark, Germany , Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands announced in September that they had agreed on concrete steps toward an agreement with a third country not yet designated.

The United States, for its part, has already concluded such agreements with at least thirty countries in Africa and Latin America. The US Supreme Court recently authorized the Trump administration to resume deportations to third countries, after an appeals court had required that those affected be informed of their destination and be able to challenge their transfer if they fear persecution or torture. While the initial deportations targeted foreign nationals with criminal convictions, individuals without a criminal record have since also been affected.

The difficulty in measuring the true effectiveness of the Australian model stems in particular from the impossibility of isolating the effects of offshore processing from those of another practice: the pushing back of migrant boats at sea, introduced in 2001 and then reinstated in 2013. Data on these incidents remain incomplete. What the figures do show unambiguously, however, is the considerable cost and the lasting legal disputes that such a policy generates—two realities that European and American governments will have to take into account if they choose to pursue this path.