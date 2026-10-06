Donald Trump stepped into the crisis shaking French high schools this Tuesday. While tens of thousands of young people protested across the country and nearly 900 schools were closed or disrupted, the American president offered a radically different interpretation of the demands put forward by the students.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump directly attributes the French events to immigration and Islam. “What is happening in France is nothing less than uncontrolled mass immigration. It has nothing to do with schools; it is Islam trying to take control of a once great country!”, wrote the President of the United States.

Trump dismisses the school-related demands

The American president’s remarks come as the mobilization experiences its largest day since the movement began. This Tuesday, the marches brought together high school students, university students, teachers, parents, and union members in many cities.

The demands expressed over several weeks notably concern the lack of resources, absent or un-replaced teachers, class sizes, the condition of some buildings, and Parcoursup. Nearly 900 high schools were closed or disrupted this Tuesday. The day of October 6 marks the “Act III” and the strongest mobilization since the beginning of the movement⁠.

Donald Trump therefore publicly rejects this explanation and presents the French protests as the consequence of an “uncontrolled mass immigration” and an Islam that, according to him, seeks to “take control” of France.

The French crisis widely echoed in the MAGA sphere

For several days, images of protests and violence in France have been widely circulated within circles close to the MAGA movement in the United States. Dave Rubin, a conservative commentator followed by over a million people, notably shared French footage stating: “This will happen in the United States if the Democrats regain power.”

Glenn Beck also commented on the events. “What is happening in France is part of an international network of socialists who want to dismantle the West”, stated the American host.

The French crisis thus becomes an argument in American domestic politics less than a month before the November 3 midterm elections, where control of Congress is at stake.

Violence and thousands of arrests since the start of the movement

The French high school mobilization has been accompanied by serious disturbances for several days. Clashes with law enforcement have been reported in several cities, and arrests now number in the thousands since the beginning of the protests.

In La Ciotat, a principal was notably doused with gasoline while a police officer was beaten in Belfort⁠. In Île-de-France, 824 people had already been arrested by October 3, the majority of whom were minors⁠.

On the eve of the national protest, 400 to 500 schools were still announced as fully or partially closed⁠. With his message published from the United States, Donald Trump now gives this French crisis an international political dimension.