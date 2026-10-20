VIDEO – Zelensky on cocaine? His sniffing and strange behavior on NBC reignite controversy

An interview of Volodymyr Zelensky on the American NBC channel is causing a lot of talk on social media. During a discussion with a journalist, the Ukrainian president brings his fingers to his nose, seems to sniff, and pauses before answering. These images immediately revive accusations of cocaine use aimed at the Ukrainian leader. On the Internet, comments multiply, especially on Russian-speaking accounts, where some users no longer even bother to hide their suspicions.

Sniffing and gestures that attract attention

Facing the camera, Volodymyr Zelensky appears dressed in black, seated in an office of the Ukrainian presidency. While listening to the questions from the American journalist, his behavior draws the attention of several internet users.

The Ukrainian president notably brings his fingers to his nose and pinches it. His sniffing, fixed gaze, and pauses before some of his answers quickly become the subject of many posts.

The video circulates everywhere, accompanied by particularly biting comments. One of them says: “Another snow delivery?” A direct reference to cocaine, nicknamed “snow” in colloquial language.

Other posts openly accuse the Ukrainian president of having consumed narcotics before answering questions on American television. The gestures of the head of state are examined, slowed down, and commented on by internet users convinced they recognize signs of drug use.

This is not the first time that Zelensky’s behavior in front of journalists attracts attention.

Cocaine, a recurring suspicion around the Ukrainian president

For several years, Volodymyr Zelensky has regularly been the subject of accusations regarding possible cocaine use. His detractors scrutinize his public appearances, facial expressions, movements, and reactions in front of cameras.

The war in Ukraine has further amplified the spread of these posts, especially on Russian-speaking social networks. Several videos have been used to fuel suspicions, sometimes through edits artificially adding white powder on his desk.

Cocaine was also at the heart of another controversy involving Emmanuel Macron during a trip to Kiev. Internet users then accused the French president and his European counterparts of hiding drugs, while the object shown in the images was a handkerchief.

Zelensky’s former spokesperson, Ioulia Mendel, was also questioned about the accusations against the Ukrainian president. She mentioned the existence of testimonies and rumors in Ukrainian political circles, while indicating she had never personally seen him consume narcotics.

An interview on Trump and the war overshadowed by a few seconds of video

The interview granted to NBC mainly focuses on relations between Washington and Kiev, peace prospects, and the war against Russia. Volodymyr Zelensky defends his positions against Donald Trump’s criticisms and American pressure regarding the conflict’s future.

The Ukrainian president also discusses U.S. military support and the consequences a change in Washington’s policy would have on the war in Ukraine.

But on social media, it is not his diplomatic statements that attract the attention of those sharing the excerpt. Discussions focus on his sniffing, gestures toward his nose, and reactions in front of the camera.

“Another snow delivery?”: social networks erupt

The ironic phrase accompanying the video sums up the tone of the comments: “Another snow delivery?” The authors of these posts openly suggest that the Ukrainian president’s sniffing is linked to cocaine use.

The contrast between the seriousness of the topics discussed during the interview and the commented images fuels mockery. While Zelensky tries to convince Americans to continue their support for Kiev, his detractors focus their attacks on his appearance and physical reactions.

The images show gestures and hesitations, without providing proof of drug use. Nevertheless, they are enough to revive a recurring controversy around the Ukrainian president, whose every public appearance is now scrutinized by his opponents.