“We Lost Because of the War”: JD Vance Distances Himself from Donald Trump After Republican Defeat

The Republican defeat in the midterm elections sparks the first public disagreements at the top of the American executive branch. Following a vote that saw the Democrats regain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, JD Vance directly identified the war against Iran as the main cause of his camp’s setback. « The reason we lost is the war, » wrote the vice president on X on Wednesday, November 4. A statement particularly noted from the administration’s number two, while Donald Trump continues to defend his decision to involve the United States in this conflict alongside Israel.

In a lengthy message about the election results, JD Vance challenges the idea that Republicans simply suffered from insufficient mobilization. According to him, many voters who supported Donald Trump in 2024 turned this time to the Democrats, dissatisfied with the policies pursued in Washington. The vice president urges his party leaders to acknowledge the cost of the war, even questioning the political price paid for this military intervention. He also believes Republicans must now focus on purchasing power, end the Iranian conflict, and review the United States’ relations with Israel.

Trump Owns His War, Vance Wants to Draw Consequences

Donald Trump has not publicly condemned his vice president’s remarks. Asked on Wednesday, the American president even acknowledged that Vance’s analysis was largely correct. But he refuses to draw the same conclusions. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he stated he would make the same decision again if he had to choose, considering the intervention against Iran necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. JD Vance, who had already expressed reservations about continuing the conflict, seems instead to favor a negotiated exit. The difference therefore lies less in the electoral assessment than in the evaluation of the war itself.

This stance comes as the White House must decide on the future of its military operations in the Middle East. Launched in February, the American and Israeli campaign against Iran has not resulted in a lasting peace agreement, despite a ceasefire in the spring. The conflict has also contributed to rising energy prices, which have become a major issue for American voters. JD Vance’s statements attract even more attention as he is regularly mentioned among personalities likely to seek Donald Trump’s succession in 2028. Without announcing a political break with the president, the vice president has publicly distanced himself from one of the most controversial decisions of his administration.