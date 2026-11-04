Politics International

“Alhamdulillah”: Abdul El-Sayed Becomes First Muslim Elected to US Senate

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"Alhamdulillah": Abdul El-Sayed becomes the first Muslim elected to the US Senate
"Alhamdulillah": Abdul El-Sayed becomes the first Muslim elected to the US Senate

“Alhamdulillah.” It is with this Arabic phrase meaning “Praise be to God” that Abdul El-Sayed celebrated his election to the U.S. Senate on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. At 42 years old, this progressive Democrat won the Michigan seat against Republican Mike Rogers, who was supported by Donald Trump. His victory marks a first in U.S. political history: never before had a Muslim been elected to the upper chamber of Congress. In front of his supporters gathered in Detroit, the new senator emphasized his origins and identity, in a state where the Arab-American community holds an important place.

“My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed,” he declared amid applause, before introducing himself as the newly elected senator from Michigan. The Democrat then explained that he had long punctuated his speeches with the word “Inshallah,” meaning “If God wills.” “But tonight, we can replace that Inshallah with Alhamdulillah,” he said. This moment was particularly noted at the end of a campaign during which his religion and his positions on the Middle East had been at the center of many attacks from his Republican opponents.

A progressive Democrat who opposed Donald Trump

A physician by training, graduate of Oxford and Columbia, Abdul El-Sayed became known in the field of public health before entering politics. Former health director of Detroit and then Wayne County, he advocates a platform positioned to the left of the Democratic Party, supporting universal health coverage and higher taxation on high incomes. During his campaign, he also denounced U.S. military aid to Israel and called for more public resources to be devoted to American schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. These positions sparked strong controversy in a particularly contested election.

His victory over Mike Rogers also represents a setback for Donald Trump, who had won Michigan in the 2024 presidential election. The Democratic candidate directly responded to attacks from his opponents in his speech, stating that voters had chosen hope over hate speech. The Associated Press confirmed his victory overnight, as Democrats made significant gains in Congress. Abdul El-Sayed will take office in January 2027, with an unprecedented status in the U.S. Senate and national visibility enhanced by this election.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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