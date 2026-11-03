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Iran: Trump raises military threat on the eve of midterms

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Iran: Trump brandishes the military threat on the eve of the midterm elections
Iran: Trump brandishes the military threat on the eve of the midterm elections

Nearly nine months after the launch of a joint Israeli-American military operation against Iran, Donald Trump once again raises the prospect of renewed hostilities, just before the November 3 midterm elections. Tehran has promised an immediate response. A geopolitics expert analyzes the factors behind this escalation.

The threat came just days before the U.S. midterm vote: Donald Trump hinted that a new offensive against Iran could be launched after the November 3 elections. This statement comes amid ongoing tensions, nine months after the start of a military operation jointly conducted by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran quickly responded, promising « an immediate response » if Washington were to resume the offensive. This verbal escalation occurs as the war initiated by the Trump administration faces growing criticism within the United States itself, notably regarding its economic repercussions and the resulting price increases.

Why bring up this hot topic on the eve of a national vote? For Sébastien Boussois, PhD in political science and director of the European Geopolitical Institute, affiliated with Cnam Paris, the answer lies in the personality of the American president himself. « It is an obsession of Donald Trump to see things through, » analyzes the researcher, author of a book dedicated to the Republican billionaire’s return to the White House.

This presidential statement fits within an electoral mobilization strategy: by raising the Iranian issue, Trump seeks to remind his electorate of a hardline stance on national security, even if it means reviving concerns about a conflict whose economic consequences already weigh on American households. The gamble is risky but consistent with the rhetoric of firmness that has always structured his foreign policy communication.

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