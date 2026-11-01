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Epstein Case: Donald Trump Faces Major Legal Setback Against the "Wall Street Journal"

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Epstein case: Donald Trump suffers a major legal setback against the "Wall Street Journal"
Epstein case: Donald Trump suffers a major legal setback against the "Wall Street Journal"

Donald Trump has just suffered a new setback in American courts. On Saturday, October 31, 2026, a federal judge in Florida dismissed his defamation lawsuit against the « Wall Street Journal, » its owner, and several journalists. The American president was seeking $10 billion in damages following the publication of an article mentioning a controversial letter allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

The case dates back to July 2025, when the American financial daily reported the existence of a message attributed to Donald Trump in an album prepared for Jeffrey Epstein’s fiftieth birthday. The document, presented as containing a drawing and suggestive remarks, immediately sparked political controversy. Donald Trump categorically denied being the author and accused the newspaper of spreading false information. He then initiated legal proceedings against the newspaper and its owner, media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

An important decision for press freedom

In his ruling, Judge Darrin Gayles found that the arguments put forward by the president’s lawyers did not establish that the newspaper acted with actual malice under American defamation law. In the United States, a public figure must notably demonstrate that the disputed information was published knowing it was false or with reckless disregard for the truth. The judge also noted that the newspaper had mentioned Donald Trump’s denial. The complaint was dismissed with a decision preventing its refiling in a new form before this court, without prejudice to possible appeals.

This case represents a notable ruling in the particularly tense relations between Donald Trump and parts of the American press. Since his return to the White House, the president has multiplied criticisms and lawsuits against media companies he accuses of bias. However, the judgment does not resolve the question of the authenticity of the letter attributed to Donald Trump. It primarily underscores the legal protections afforded to American journalists when investigating public figures, including when their revelations provoke significant political controversy.

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