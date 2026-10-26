The re-election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president of Brazil this Sunday has triggered an electoral crisis. His opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, refuses to acknowledge his defeat and demands the annulment of the vote. At the heart of the controversy is Cristiano Zanin, Lula’s former personal lawyer, appointed to the Supreme Court by him in 2023. The judge authorized a two-hour extension of voting operations while several polling stations had already closed. The consequences of this decision could now be examined by the electoral justice system.

A Judge Appointed by Lula Extends Voting at the Last Minute

Cristiano Zanin plays a central role in the dispute. Before joining the Federal Supreme Court, he was Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s personal lawyer, notably in judicial proceedings related to corruption cases involving the Brazilian president. In 2023, Lula appointed him to the country’s highest court.

On Sunday, a few minutes before the polling stations were originally scheduled to close at 5 p.m., Cristiano Zanin authorized an extension of voting until 7 p.m. The decision responded in particular to public transport difficulties reported by Lula’s camp, which claimed that some voters could not reach the polling stations.

Flávio Bolsonaro’s camp had also requested an extension in several regions affected by severe weather. But the judicial decision, taken while electoral operations were already winding down, caused significant disorder in the organization of the vote.

Polling Stations Closed While Others Continued Voting

The main controversy concerns the application of this extension. When Cristiano Zanin’s decision was announced, some polling stations had already closed and shut down their electronic machines.

These stations could not reopen, while those whose machines were still operating were authorized to admit voters until 7 p.m. The Superior Electoral Court had to adjust the counting operations and temporarily suspend the centralization of results.

This difference in treatment is at the core of the disputes. Voters at stations that had already closed did not benefit from the two additional hours granted to those at still-open stations.

For Flávio Bolsonaro, this situation calls into question the equality of voting conditions. The dispute will need to establish which stations benefited from the extension, how many additional votes were cast, and whether these differences could have influenced the final result.

Legal Experts Discuss Possible Annulment

The scandal could now take on a judicial dimension. Electoral law specialists emphasize that a significant difference in voting access conditions can justify a review of an election’s validity.

Priscilla Sodré Pereira, an electoral law attorney, described the situation as “extremely serious” and “critical”, according to statements reported after the vote.

Fernando Neisser, a professor of electoral law at Fundação Getulio Vargas, also mentioned the possibility of annulment if polling stations in Lula-favorable regions had longer voting hours than those in other regions, under conditions likely to alter the result.

To obtain invalidation of the election, challengers must demonstrate that irregularities affected the vote’s sincerity. A difference in closing times between stations does not automatically lead to annulment of results.

Bolsonaro Refuses Defeat After Spectacular Electoral Turnaround

The dispute arises after a particularly spectacular electoral turnaround. As noted in our article on the Lula vs. Flávio Bolsonaro duel before the second round, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro led the first round on October 4 with 47.03% of the vote, against 45.16% for Lula.

Three weeks later, the balance of power reversed. According to the Brazilian presidential election results, Lula won the second round with about 51.8% of the vote, against 48.2% for Flávio Bolsonaro. The gap between the two candidates reached nearly 4.4 million votes.

The counting was also marked by changes in provisional results. Flávio Bolsonaro initially led before being overtaken by Lula as votes were tallied. A video broadcast by Argentine TV TN, widely shared on social media, shows this progression of the incumbent president.

This development fueled fraud accusations, although percentage variations during counting can be explained by the order in which results from different regions are transmitted.

Flávio Bolsonaro Officially Demands Annulment of the Vote

After announcing his defeat, Flávio Bolsonaro declared he would initiate legal proceedings to annul the election.

The Liberal Party candidate directly challenged the Supreme Court and Cristiano Zanin, denouncing a change in electoral rules minutes before polling stations closed.

“We will mobilize our legal team and request the annulment of these elections,” Flávio Bolsonaro said before his supporters. He also stated he refused to accept that voting rules be arbitrarily changed by those he considers Lula’s allies within the Supreme Court.

The dispute thus directly targets the judicial decision of October 25, as well as the conditions under which it was applied by electoral authorities.

Lula’s Victory Now at the Center of a Judicial Battle

At 80 years old, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won a fourth presidential term, set to begin on January 5, 2027. This victory represents another setback for the Bolsonaro family, four years after Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat by the leftist leader.

The election also had a strong international dimension. As highlighted in our overview of the geopolitical stakes of the second round, Flávio Bolsonaro enjoyed political support from Donald Trump, while Lula advocated a policy more independent from Washington.

But the battle could now continue in the courts. The appeals announced by Flávio Bolsonaro will need to determine whether the voting extension caused irregularities serious enough to challenge the result.

So far, no court has annulled the election and Lula remains the officially proclaimed winner. The decision made by Cristiano Zanin, the re-elected president’s former lawyer, remains the main point of contention in the October 25 presidential vote.